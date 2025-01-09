Rufa Mae Quinto surrenders to NBI over alleged SEC violations

MANILA, Philippines — Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto surrendered to authorities of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) following an arrest warrant she received late last year.

Quinto's lawyer Atty. Mary Louise Reyes confirmed the actress received a warrant of arrest, and was charged with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code.

The charges are in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company involved with the incarceration of former actress Neri Naig-Miranda.

Following confirmation of the warrant, Quinto said in statement she "had no connection whatsoever to any fraudulent activity" and "categorically denied the baseless accusations," adding she would fully cooperate with authorities and face the issue through the proper legal forum.

Reyes later said her client would voluntarily surrender and post bail, reiterating Quinto was only a brand ambassador.

The actress flew in from San Francisco with her family, landing at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 1 on the morning of January 8.

NAIA -NBI Chief Jimmy De Leon said Reyes indeed coordinated with the NBI for Quinto's voluntary surrender. The actress underwent a medico-legal examination before heading to face the Pasay court that issued the warrant.

Naig-Miranda was arrested in late November but was ordered released a few weeks later by the Pasay City Regional Trial Court.

