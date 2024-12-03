Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed â€” lawyer

^

Rufa Mae Quinto to voluntarily surrender, warrant of arrest like in Neri Naig case confirmed — lawyer

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
December 3, 2024 | 8:48am
Rufa Mae Quinto
Rufa Mae Quinto via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Atty. Mary Louise Reyes confirmed that her client Rufa Mae Quinto has a warrant of arrest. 

In a report by "24 Oras," Reyes said that Quinto is charged with 14 counts of violations of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company involved with the incarceration of former actress Neri Naig-Miranda.

Quinto, however, is not facing an Estafa complaint, unlike Neri, so she can post bail. 

"She will face those charges... mag-voluntary surrender siya and magpo-post po kami ng bail for that. She's worried kasi hindi naman totoo 'yung allegations kasi my client po is just a brand ambassador, a model-endorser," Reyes said.

"Ni hindi sa kanya nakapagbayad ng down payment, tapos 'yung mga tseke po puro tumalbog. Lahat po 'yan hawak naman po namin 'yung ebidensya, ipe-present namin sa court," she added. 

Neri was arrested in a mall in Pasay City last November 23.

The arrest warrant was reportedly served for Neri because of 14 counts of violation of Securities Regulation Code. Bail was set at P126,000.00 for each of the counts, amounting to over P1.7 million or almost P2 million in total, but the Estafa case has no stated bail.

