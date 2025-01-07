Why streaming service Max is betting big on Filipino viewers

Max has made its presence felt in seven markets across Asia, including the Philippines. During its launch in late 2024, a creative and immersive outdoor marketing campaign in BGC showcased its full spectrum of content.

MANILA, Philippines — One of the biggest highlights of the local entertainment scene in the last quarter of 2024 was the entry of a new streaming service: Max. The platform, operated by Warner Bros. Discovery, brings together iconic brands such as HBO, Harry Potter, Cartoon Network and the DC Universe under one umbrella.

But that’s just the beginning. Jason Monteiro, Asia Pacific Streaming Lead for Warner Bros. Discovery, shared what fans can expect from Max this 2025, including the highly-anticipated “Superman” movies.

“We see Max as an exciting new proposition and entertainment destination, of course, in the Philippines, but also throughout Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan,” Monteiro told The STAR in an exclusive interview.

“How are we different? At the core of who we are, we are a storytelling company. We look for great stories, we create great stories, and our mission really is to get these stories to as many consumers as possible throughout the world, and that includes Asia.

“We want all of these stories to be enjoyed and consumed by as many people and fans as possible, including Asia.”

Monteiro stressed that Max elevates the entertainment landscape by putting in one place franchises like “Harry Potter,” DC and “Game of Thrones,” alongside evergreen titles like “Friends.” It also features unscripted documentaries and reality shows from brands like TLC and HGTV.

On top of that, he added, MAX is also going to be the home of the best blockbuster Hollywood movies.

“So everything from our own studio, Warner Bros. — for example, movies like ‘Barbie,’ the most successful movie in the history of Warner Bros. — to exciting movies that will come (2025), like the new ‘Superman’ movies,” he said.

“And what will be unique in this region, including the Philippines, is also actually exclusive movies from Paramount and Universal. So the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, the ‘Jurassic’ franchise and the very successful recent movies such as ‘Oppenheimer’ and ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie.’ So all of that is going to be on Max.”

“And, of course, the crown jewels for us of TV — as far as avant-garde TV viewing and TV making are concerned — which are HBO and Max Originals.”

Among those he particularly mentioned was the HBO Original “Dune Prophecy,” which served as a prequel series to the “Dune” movies. A second season has since been announced for one of the hit titles that wrapped up 2024.

Coming up this February is “The White Lotus” Season 3, which was filmed in Thailand and is starring Lisa from Blackpink. This year, he said audiences can expect “The Last of Us” Season 2 following a very successful Season 1, as well as “The Knights of the Seven Kingdoms,” the second spinoff from the “Game of Thrones” franchise, coming later this 2025.

“So really, that’s how and why we see that the arrival of Max is going to elevate the entertainment and streaming landscape in the Philippines, but also throughout Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.”

Why launch in the Philippines? Monteiro shared two major reasons for the international streamer’s launch here. “The first reason I already mentioned: how can we really bring all of our great stories, our great IPs to as many fans as possible? And the second reason, which really should be the primary or main reason, is because the fans in the Philippines have been asking for us, right?

“They have been experiencing ‘Harry Potter,’ DC and things like ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Game of Thrones’ and ‘Succession.’ They have been experiencing that through HBO GO, but they also experience us through our movies in theaters. They also experience us through consumer products that we sell in the market in the Philippines.

“So I would say the primary reason is because fans are asking for it. That is the reason why we have the confidence to bring Max to the Philippines.”

Max has also set its sights on the Philippines for its young market.

“Now, of course, there needs to be economic viability. The Philippines is a very vibrant market. It has a young population and a large population. We see streaming growing rapidly within the Philippines,” Monteiro said, adding that they priced the subscription plans competitively.

It has the mobile plan, which starts at P149 for a month; the Standard plan is priced at P269 a month; and the Ultimate plan is priced at P399 for a month where users can stream up to four devices at once, with 4K UHD and Dolby Atmos.

Currently, the platform has over 110 million direct-to-consumer subscribers and added seven million more in the third quarter of 2024.

“We are here to compete; we’re not here to make up numbers. We have aspirations to be amongst the top streamers globally and in APAC as well,” Monteiro further noted.

“We’ve also stated that launching and expanding internationally is a big growth lever for us… With fans asking for our service in Asia and the fact that we have three of the five largest economies in the world in Asia, and over 60 percent of the population is in Asia, streaming is a growth area that we’ve seen as growing and will continue to grow.

“We have a young population, a growing middle-class population, smart TV penetration and broadband penetration that also continues to rise. So, really, we have all the reasons in the world. That’s why we see APAC as a growth region that will play a very important part in us growing globally.”

When asked by this paper about Max’s five-year goal, Monteiro stated: “Warner Bros. Discovery and Max are here for the long haul. Warner Bros. Discovery, through various forms — our channels like Discovery and HBO, the movies we’ve been premiering in theaters in the Philippines, and our brands whether DC, ‘Harry Potter,’ ‘Tom and Jerry’ or Looney Tunes — has been in the Philippines for a long time.

“We have every intention to continue being in the Philippines for the next five years, but also beyond that. We are here for the long haul,” he reiterated.

While Monteiro couldn’t give specifics yet, their objective beyond the launch is “to continue to grow, expand and evolve the service so that we will definitely be one of the top players in the Philippines.”