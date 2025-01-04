^

Carlo Aquino opens up on biggest fear as a father

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
January 4, 2025 | 10:22am
Carlo Aquino opens up on biggest fear as a father
Carlo Aquino stars in the sixpart series, Kung Hindi Lang Tayo Sumuko, directed by Carlo Enciso Catu. It will stream exclusively on Viva One soon.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Carlo Aquino shared one of his biggest fears when his daughter Mithi grows up.  

Carlo opened up about the his fear that Mithi might not want to play with him anymore as she grows up in his interview with Bianca Gonzales for the latter's YouTube channel.

Mithi is four years old. She is the daughter of Carlo with his ex Trina Candaza. The actor is married to actress Charlie Dizon. 

“‘Yung isa mga fear ko, kasi nga madalang kaming magkita ‘di ba, na kapag sinundo ko siya ta’s dumating na siya sa bahay, hindi na gano’n ka-playful. Hindi na laro ‘yung gusto,” Carlo said. 

“Darating siya sa akin, sabihin natin mga six-years old na, ayaw na niyang makipag-laro. Masakit siya sa akin,” he added. 

WATCH:  Carlo Aquino talks about daughter Mithi

Bianca, however, said that children will still play and will just evolve how they play with their parents as they grow up. 

“Kasi, and scientifically proven, na ang child daw to the dad pinaka-happy or lumalabas ‘yong mga happy hormones ‘pag play talaga. So mag-e-evolve lang,” Bianca explained. 

Calo said that his daughter Mithi and wife Charlie have a good relationship. 

“Syempre 'yun naman talaga ang isa sa mga goal na maging okay 'yung relationship ni Charlie at ni Mithi. Nagawa na namin na okay na sila, na kapag wala si Charlie, sabay hinahanap na siya ni Mithi, 'yung ganu’n," he said. 

“Ang sarap lang na makita 'yung ganu’n na alam mo 'yun, may peace sa puso. Ang sarap-sarap lang, hindi ko ma-explain, ang hirap basta happy ako,” he added. 

He also said that he and Charlie are now ready to have their own baby.

“Hopefully, hindi naman kami nagko-control. Kung mabe-bless, 'di ba? Sobrang tatanggapin namin 'yun nang buong-buo. Pero kung hindi, magta-trabaho kami hanggang mabigyan kami ng biyaya na 'yan," Carlo said. — Video from TFC YouTube channel 

