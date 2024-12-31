Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie settle divorce after 8 years

MANILA, Philippines — Former celebrity couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have reached a settlement for their divorce, eight years since papers were first filed.

Legal counsel for Jolie confirmed that both actors signed off on their divorce last December 30, with one lawyer James Simon sharing in a statement his client is "exhausted, but relieved" this part of the negotiation is over.

"More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," Simon also said.

The statement also mentions the former couple requesting a 10 to 15-day jury trial and will participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as an alternative method of quelling any outstanding disagreements.

One source close to the actress told People that Jolie doesn’t speak ill of her ex-husband and has been "trying hard to be light after a dark time."

"Brangelina" were together for a decade before tying the knot in August 2014. They had six children — Shiloh and twins Vivienne and Knox biologically andMaddox, Zahara, and Pax through adoption

Jolie filed for divorce back in September 2016 after claiming Pitt was abusive to her and their children on a private flight. Several months later, the then-couple agreed to handle their divorce privately.

They were declared legally single in 2019 and since then Pitt has been dating jewelry designer Ines de Ramon.

Legal issues remained as the former coupld fought over their children's custody — the twins are the only minors now — and ownership of their French estate and winery Château Miraval.

