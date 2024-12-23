MMFF producers hopeful for audience support despite limited cinema share

Pepe Diokno’s ‘Isang Himala’ is the film adaptation of the 2018 musical play with the same title. The latter was itself based on the 1982 classic film ‘Himala.’

MANILA, Philippines — Every year, the Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) provides one of the biggest platforms for Filipino films to take the spotlight. However, not all films are created equal in the eyes of cinemas and audiences.

For entries deemed less star-powered or as underdogs due to limited cinema screenings, the fight for visibility begins long before the opening day, Dec. 25.

This year, there are 10 official entries and some 900 cinemas are reportedly open nationwide for the golden edition of the annual filmfest.

But for Nessa Valdellon, executive vice president at GMA Pictures, which produced “Green Bones,” the reality is stark. “As of today, ‘Green Bones’ has 43 cinemas. There’s very little chance of that still moving up on Dec. 25 or 26, given the cinemas decided early on which they felt would be the most saleable films,” she told The STAR.

Directed by Zig Dulay, ‘Green Bones’ tells the story of convicted criminal Domingo Zamora (Dennis Trillo), whose release is being opposed by prison officer Gonzaga (Ruru Madrid).

The decisions, she explained, boil down to economics. “To them, it’s really a matter of star power. And since the business of running theaters is also tough, I can’t blame them for the choice they made. But I do think they made a mistake.”

“Green Bones” may be led by top Kapuso leading men Dennis Trillo and Ruru Madrid, but it doesn’t have the star-studded ensemble of say, “The Kingdom,” “Espantaho” or “And the Breadwinner is.”

Despite these challenges, Valdellon stays hopeful, describing “Green Bones” as “an even better movie than ‘Firefly,’” the MMFF 2023 Best Picture that GMA Pictures also produced. The film initially had a slow start, starting with some 30 cinemas before its number doubled immediately after winning awards at the Gabi ng Parangal.

“It’s tough to expect that ‘Green Bones’ will have the same luck as ‘Firefly’ as so many entries this year are strong and well-produced. But I have to say, ‘Green Bones’ is an even better movie than ‘Firefly,’ which I already loved so much.

“It’s exactly what we hoped to create: a film with a powerful and very cleanly written story, technical excellence, and values that we espouse as filmmakers,” she said.

“Green Bones” fate at the cinemas could rest on audience support.

As Valdellon noted, “Cinemas respond to business triggers, not to pakiusap or clamor per se. So, if we are able to fill up the 43 cinemas on opening day, we will get more. If we don’t, it will be very sad as not many people will get to watch the film. So we need to fill up the 43 cinemas.”

The story is similar for “Isang Himala,” the film adaptation of the 2018 musical play, which was based itself on the 1982 classic film “Himala.” (Interestingly, both “Green Bones” and “Isang Himala” are co-written by National Artist Ricky Lee.)

“All film entries were given equal opportunity in the beginning via draw lots so ‘Isang Himala’ had been given 29 cinemas. But if I’m not mistaken, VIP cinemas and other provincial cinemas were not yet included in this list,” said Madonna Tarrayo of UXS, one of the producers of “Isang Himala.”

“So it’s important that we get a share of those cinemas. We still need that extra push so we can be programmed by these cinemas.”

Featuring a cast of acclaimed theater actors — Aicelle Santos, Bituin Escalante, David Ezra, Joanna Co, Kakki Teodoro — rather than mainstream celebrities, the film faces the hurdle of being perceived as a niche offering.

“It’s tough for us because so many are saying the musical is not a popular genre, and we do not have big celebrities the way we consider ‘big names.’ But what people do not realize, in the world of theater community, these are superstars, considered among the best. It’s a film by award-winners and national artists,” said Tarrayo.

She also believes the film’s quality speaks for itself. “I have seen it in the cinema and I am blown away by its power in both story and craft. I don’t consider it a musical. I consider it a compelling story told in words and lyrics where melody and harmony intertwine… It’s a cinematic experience.

“It moves and touches you unexpectedly until you are engulfed by the beauty and meaning of the film. It is not going to disappoint the viewer. That much I can promise.”

Though it seemed like an uphill battle to secure more cinemas, they are hoping to “hit as many as we can.” Similarly, Tarrayo sees the audience’s role as pivotal.

“According to our distributor, 60 (cinemas) should be a good number on opening day. If people like it, it can increase to more and more cinemas, fingers crossed,” she said.

A strong turnout could also signal to cinemas and producers alike that there is a demand for films that break away from formulaic storytelling.

Tarrayo said, “I think the appeal has been out there. It didn’t even come from our team, but from those who have seen the film during our premiere. The appeal is to give us a chance because this film could be a game-changer for Philippine cinema. If we are successful, I am very sure that there will be filmmakers and producers who will explore this genre, and way of storytelling.”

Asked if they shared or supported the call of some quarters for fairness or balance in terms of cinema distribution, she said, “As a producer, I understand where all parties are coming from — distributors and producers. We all want to hit our numbers.

“But at the same time, we also have a responsibility to offer something new and fresh, especially to an industry that is still reeling from the effects of the pandemic. We just really want to be given a chance, especially films that are perceived to be underdogs such as ours. We created a film that is truly meant for the cinema. We should be given a chance, not only by the cinemas, but the audiences as well.”

Aside from audience support, they are also hoping to win major awards because “for sure, cinemas will program our film. I’m sure that’s everyone’s wish, so best of luck to everyone.”

The 50th MMFF’s awards night or Gabi ng Parangal is set to take place on Dec. 27 at The Theatre at Solaire.

Meanwhile, MMDA and MMFF chairman Romando Artes said that they have a playdate committee that addresses concerns of producers about cinema slots.

“Lagi naman kami may playdate committee that ensures na hindi sila nawawalan ng pelikula — I mean, ng butas ng mga sinehan. So we try to balance it at the same time. Syempre, kailangan ma-accommodate yung marami pang demands, pero wala na tayo definitely first day, last day (of screening),” he told The STAR.

“At kung magbabawas man tayo ng sinehan, it’s going to be gradual, hindi yung abrupt… Gradual naman yan, hangga’t kaya namin i-hold yung sinehan.”

Artes is hoping all 10 movies this year will earn and collectively, surpass the more than P1 billion earnings of the 2023 MMFF, the highest-grossing edition of all time.