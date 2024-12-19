^

‘Natatawa ako sa sarili ko’: Marian Rivera reacts to her viral ‘Unfaithful’ meme

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 19, 2024 | 4:38pm
MANILA, Philippines — Marian Rivera gamely answered that her “performance” of Rihanna’s “Unfaithful” is a favorite meme of herself. 

Marian and her husband and perennial screen partner Dingdong Dantes celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary with their fans called DongYanatics during a Christmas party last December 14 in Makati. 

In their question-and-answer, Dingdong asked Marian her favorite meme of herself. 

The actress did not even think about her answer and immediately replied her viral and still-talked about meme where she was seen lip-syncing to Rihanna’s song “Unfaithful.” 

Clips of her performance are still seen on various social media platforms, where the actress is taking the stage and singing in the now-defunct Sunday show "Party Pilipinas." She was promoting the finale of her 2013 drama “Temptation of Wife,” an adaptation of the Korean drama with the same name. 

"Meme? Story of my life... Bigyan niyo ako ng chance, music please," Marian answered, immediately breaking into the first line of Rihannna’s iconic song. 

The actress went on to explain to Dingdong, who appeared to have no clue about the song or the meme. 

"Tawang-tawa kasi ako doon. Galing ako ng taping noon, sobrang puyat ako nun. Sabi ko, 'Hindi ko alam itong kantang 'to, bahala na 'to.' Tuwing nakikita ko 'yun, natatawa ako sa sarili ko,” the actress said. 

Right after recalling the meme, she quickly added that her lack of singing skills has been compensated by her daughter Zia, who is taking voice lessons. 

"Ayun lang, nabawi naman po ng anak ko," Marian said. 

Marian’s post on her daughter singing Andra Day’s song “Rise Up” gained positive comments from her fans. Zia performed the song during her recital last December 1 in Ortigas. 

RELATED: Regine Velasquez defends Marian Rivera over trending 'Unfaithful' video

