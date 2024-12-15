^

Barbie Forteza hopes for more Netflix-GMA collaboration after ‘Pulang Araw’ 

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 15, 2024 | 1:20pm
Barbie Forteza hopes for more Netflix-GMA collaboration after 'Pulang Araw' 
GMA-7 action-drama series 'Pulang Araw'
Netflix via Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Barbie Forteza is grateful and honored to be part of the “ground-breaking” period drama “Pulang Araw.” 

“Sobrang proud ako sa ginawa namin, and ang saya kasi super proud and super happy ang Netflix sa performance ng ‘Pulang Araw,” the actress told the press, including Philstar.com, during the recent launch of her as the first ambassador of collagen brand 9 Young-Basic. 

The actress is happy that her most recent foray into a period drama paid off. In 2022, she was also part of another wildly popular period drama “Maria Clara at Ibarra,” inspired by the novels of Dr. Jose Rizal. 

Throughout its run on the streaming site, “Pulang Araw” made the top 10 most-viewed shows in the Philippines. 

"Pulang Araw" garnered positive reviews from viewers that the network decided to extend it for 10 more episodes, totaling 110 episodes ending on Christmas Eve, December 24, on Netflix. 

“I am looking forward to more partnerships of GMA and Netflix in the future. Hopefully, makagawa ulit ako. Ayun, I’m just really, really overwhelmed right now. Super grateful for everything. Mami-miss ko talaga si Adelina,” Barbie said, referring to her character in the show. 

The show premiered first on Netflix last July 26 and it premiered three days after on GMA-7’s free TV channel. 

After two period dramas, would Barbie still want to star in another similar drama for her next project?

“Actually, hindi ako makapaniwala na ganon kalaki po ang tiwala sa akin po ng GMA Network dahil halos magkasunod na proyekto ay parehong napaka-importante at ground-breaking projects of GMA primetime and I get to be part of it," she said.

“So sobrang nakakataba ng puso. So, again, who am I to complain kung ano ang ibibigay nila sa akin? But I’m always excited to work, whatever the show is, whatever the material is. I’m always excited to work. Personally, it’s really the character-forming na nakakapag-excite sa akin. Papano ko mapu-pull-off ‘yung scene with my co-actor? How the scene would go especially if first time ko maka-trabaho ‘yung actor? It’s more of that. So I think, regardless of material or the project, I’m always excited to work,” the actress concluded.

RELATED: 'Pulang Araw' to become first Filipino series archived in the moon

BARBIE FORTEZA

PULANG ARAW
