Asians rally behind Filipino Sofronio Vasquez to become ‘The Voice’ first Asian winner

MANILA, Philippines — Filipinos, Asians and even fans from different fans of the world have come together to show support for “The Voice USA” Top 5 finalist Sofronio Vasquez to become not only the first Filipino, but also the first Asian, to win the global singing contest.

In the comments section of “The Voice’s” social media accounts, fans have identified their nationalities and gave a shout-out to Sofronio.

“I’m so proud of Sofronio even though I’m Thailander. Asian people will support you 100%,” said one comment.

“Let's go Asia, support from Indonesia,” another Internet user said.

“Crying from Germany… why is it like when he sings, I’m crying… so proud of him… watched all the finalists, but I think he is the Winner!!!” another supporter commented.

“Crying from Paris...You’re the winner,” added another.

“Love you from your hometown of Utica (New York)!!! We all are very very proud of you!!!!” declared another fan.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe uploaded on YouTube yesterday, Bublé said Sofronio is not only representing the Philippines well in the competition, but all Asians as well.

“What made me very emotional was just seeing, you know, like I realize that it's not just the Philippines. I realize that tomorrow, if Sofronio wins, it will be the first Asian to ever win this kind of singing competition in America,” Bublé declared.

“And so he's not just singing for Filipinos; he's singing for Malaysians and Indonesians and Chinese, I mean, there's a bunch of beautiful Asians all over America and the world who, you know, somebody that looks like them has a chance to, to be the winner of the biggest singing show in the world. I would love that for him.”

