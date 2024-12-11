Sofronio Vasquez could be first Asian ‘The Voice’ USA winner – Michael Bublé

MANILA, Philippines — Filipino “The Voice USA” Top 5 finalist Sofronio Vasquez would not only become the first Filipino that could win the global singing contest, but also the first Asian, Vasquez’s coach Michael Bublé said.

In an interview with ABS-CBN’s MJ Felipe uploaded yesterday, Bublé cited the possibility of Sofronio, a crooner now known on the show for his versatility and vocal dynamism.

“What made me very emotional was just seeing, you know, like I realize that it's not just the Philippines. I realize that tomorrow, if Sofronio wins, it will be the first Asian to ever win this kind of singing competition in America,” Bublé declared.

“And so he's not just singing for Filipinos; he's singing for Malaysians and Indonesians and Chinese, I mean, there's a bunch of beautiful Asians all over America and the world who, you know, somebody that looks like them has a chance to, to be the winner of the biggest singing show in the world. I would love that for him.”

According to the multi-Grammy-Award-winning Canadian singer, the moment he saw Sofronio at the blind auditions, he instantly felt a connection with the Filipino former “Tawag ng Tanghalan” semifinalist.

“I didn't need to hear he was from the Philippines. So obviously, I turned quickly as quickly as I could. And the moment my chair turned around, I recognized, I knew that he was Filipino. And,, instantly, I felt the connection because I've always had, I mean, I was really, it's funny, you know, now that we've passed all this time and I've got to explain to Gwen Stefani and Snoop and Carson because I don't think they understood when I first turned around… I think the first words out of my mouth were ‘Salamat’ and I knew he was, I didn't have to ask,” Bublé said.

He told his fellow “The Voice” judges Snoop Dogg, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani about his connection with Asia and the Philippines.

“Like Gwen, the other day, said, we knew you had this connection. And I said, yeah, because I said, you know, Gwen, you, you probably don't know. But it's been a big part of my life, you know, the Philippines, Southeast Asia, I was sent as an American act and that's where, that's where I was loved,” Michael said.

“You know, that's the first place that I found success and a home and there's more than that, I mean, I think I found such comfort in the Philippines with so many friends of mine and, you know, people in my close family, friendships being Filipino, my grandfather, the nurses, one of my best friends growing up.”

Sofronio had four chair turns during the blind auditions, and Bublé said he is happy that the Filipino crooner chose him as coach.

“I felt like this very interesting kismet where I went… I just knew he was that good. It's funny that was early on too and we were all really nervous. All of us had hoped that Sofronio would choose us and you guys might not realize, but you might think because it's Snoop or Reba or Gwen Stefani or Michael Bule that, you know, they were so confident but it's… intimidating and you hope they pick you, especially when you really like them so much and they have all the power in that situation. And so when he picked me, I was just over the moon.”

Bublé shared that when Sofronio picked him as coach, he felt having a good chance of someone from his team winning “The Voice.”

“I went back to my room and I walked right in and I had my group there and I said, ‘Well, I think I might win ‘The Voice’.”

When asked for his reaction to Sofronio’s finale performance,” Bublé said: “I don't know that anyone can imagine how hard it is to do what he did. And the other contestants as well, there's four other contestants who, they probably (had been to) the biggest scariest moment of their young life even and to get up there in that moment and to crush it like that is true…”

Whatever happens, the friendships, connections, experiences, exposure and the following that Sofronio and the other contestants are getting from the show make them all big winners already, affirmed Bublé.

“Well, no matter what happens, we'll move forward, no matter what happens and it won't just be me. Whatever God's plan is, is going to happen for these young people. And the truth is, it may not be God's plan for them to win. It may be God's plan for them to come as a runner-up, but that's what the plan is. And no matter what happens, this will be a big part, this will be one of the many different roads and lanes that's going to bring them, you know, to their path of becoming the star they were meant to be,” he said.

“I'm on the phone with them and I'm always reminding them, I'm saying you won already, you've won, you've given yourself a career. If you look at their socials, the growth and the numbers, you following them, the experience that they've gotten from this, the growth that they show every single week. Man, there's no losing, there's not one negative thing that I can find in the journey that that they've all had that we've taken together.”

Bublé professed that he, too, grew a lot professionally because of “The Voice.”

“And by the way, for me too, because this made my life better to get to. There's nothing that's more fulfilling as an artist and someone who is lucky enough to have this dream come true for them and then to help someone else to define themselves and to have their dream come true. It's pretty awesome!”

Whatever happens to Sofronio’s fate in the show, Bublé is confident that the Filipino singer would make it big internationally.

“Let me tell you when the Philippines gave birth to a rock star, they really did! And you've had some of the most talented, some of the greatest singers and voices in the world and you have done it again and you know, it's not a surprise. There's something that's so deep and beautiful about the Filipino spirit.”

