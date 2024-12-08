^

Entertainment

Amber Heard expecting 2nd baby — report

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
December 8, 2024 | 3:33pm
Amber Heard expecting 2nd baby â€” report
Amber Heard with her daughter Oonah Paige as seen on the actress' Instagram post on October 8, 2021.
Amber Heard via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Amber Heard is expecting her second child, a US media outlet reported. 

People.com said that it has an exclusive on Heard’s second baby. 

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” said Heard’s unnamed spokesperson to People. 

It was People.com that first reported Heard’s second baby.

Heard is currently raising a toddler named Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed in April 2021. 

The actress’ Instagram page features her bonding moments with her daughter. 

The “Aquaman” star was previously married to Johnny Depp, which ended in divorce in January 2017 and led to a highly publicized defamation trial. 

The ex-couple was fined at the end of the trial in May 2022, where the seven-person jury found both of them had defamed each other. The jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was awarded with $2 million. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

RELATED: Heard 'absolutely not' able to pay Depp $10.4 million in damages, says lawyer

AMBER HEARD
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings apologize over controversy

Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings apologize over controversy

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The recent controversy involving Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings has taken center stage, seemingly eclipsing promotional...
Entertainment
fbtw
Full transcript: Maris Racal's tell-all over Anthony Jennings issue
play

Full transcript: Maris Racal's tell-all over Anthony Jennings issue

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
ABS-CBN News uploaded a 14-minute video where Maris addressed the alleged cheating issue involving her and Jennings, saying...
Entertainment
fbtw
Janice de Belen on motherhood dynamics in 'Saving Grace'

Janice de Belen on motherhood dynamics in 'Saving Grace'

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Janice de Belen broke down the complicated dynamics of motherhood presented in her new show "Saving Grace."
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino celebrities dominate Asian entertainment hub Singapore

Filipino celebrities dominate Asian entertainment hub Singapore

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
While everyone was busy doomscrolling about what happened with Maris Racal and Anthony Jennings, we were setting our sights...
Entertainment
fbtw
Felipe L. Gozon: A family man at heart

Felipe L. Gozon: A family man at heart

By Nathalie Tomada | 17 hours ago
For all his achievements
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Bea Alonzo: I&rsquo;m rediscovering myself without a partner

Bea Alonzo: I’m rediscovering myself without a partner

By Leah C. Salterio | 17 hours ago
Bea Alonzo is looking forward to spending a different Christmas this season. It will be doubly exciting and special for her...
Entertainment
fbtw
Birdman in Guiguinto

Birdman in Guiguinto

By Juaniyo Arcellana | 17 hours ago
Once upon a time in faraway Guiguinto, there was an autobiographical art exhibit told in cartoon panels, curiously titled...
Entertainment
fbtw
ITZY, HONNE to perform at BGC New Year&rsquo;s Eve concert

ITZY, HONNE to perform at BGC New Year’s Eve concert

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Korean girl group ITZY and English duo HONNE are returning to the Philippines to headline a New Year's Eve concert in Bonifacio...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ahn Hyo Seop marks 10th anniversary with Madame Tussauds wax figure

Ahn Hyo Seop marks 10th anniversary with Madame Tussauds wax figure

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Canadian-Korean actor-singer Ahn Hyo-seop will soon be getting his own likeness in Madame Tussauds, the latest K-drama...
Entertainment
fbtw
BINI music videos top YouTube Philippines' 2024 most-viewed list

BINI music videos top YouTube Philippines' 2024 most-viewed list

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Two music videos by the Nation's Girl Group BINI were the most-viewed by Filipinos on video sharing platform YouTube...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with