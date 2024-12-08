Amber Heard expecting 2nd baby â€” report

Amber Heard expecting 2nd baby — report

Amber Heard with her daughter Oonah Paige as seen on the actress' Instagram post on October 8, 2021.

MANILA, Philippines — Amber Heard is expecting her second child, a US media outlet reported.

People.com said that it has an exclusive on Heard’s second baby.

"It is still quite early in the pregnancy, so you will appreciate that we do not want to go into much detail at this stage. Suffice to say that Amber is delighted both for herself and Oonagh Paige,” said Heard’s unnamed spokesperson to People.

It was People.com that first reported Heard’s second baby.

Heard is currently raising a toddler named Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed in April 2021.

The actress’ Instagram page features her bonding moments with her daughter.

The “Aquaman” star was previously married to Johnny Depp, which ended in divorce in January 2017 and led to a highly publicized defamation trial.

The ex-couple was fined at the end of the trial in May 2022, where the seven-person jury found both of them had defamed each other. The jury awarded Depp $10.35 million in damages, while Heard was awarded with $2 million.

