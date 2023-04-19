Original 'Marimar' to start streaming online

MANILA, Philippines — “Marimar,” the '90s Mexican soap opera starring Thalia, is making a highly anticipated comeback on streaming.

Jungo Pinoy, the entertainment app specifically created and curated for Filipinos by Los Angeles-based media company Jungo TV, brings back the original Tagalog-dubbed “Marimar” that has not been seen in the country in over 20 years.

Before the Korean wave or Hallyu hit Philippine shores, telenovelas were all the rave with people tuning in religiously to find out how Marimar rises from her less fortunate situation, gets the guy, and gets even, with the help of her adorable sidekick, talking dog extraordinaire and all-around good boy Fulgoso.

“Marimar” also paved the way for the slew of Mexican soaps starring Thalia and other stars which got Filipino audiences hooked.

It’s the first time that the original Tagalog-dubbed version will be available on-demand on a streaming platform and on our screens again after so many years thanks to Jungo Pinoy, the app that boasts the biggest Tagalog-dubbed content library and where “Marimar” is exclusively on-demand.

The app is treating everyone to binge watch the first 10 episodes of the super popular soap for free. The leading streaming app will also be launching more exclusive Tagalog-dubbed series through its content partnership with Latin America media giant Televisa Univision. Download the app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store and catch "Marimar" staring April 21 exclusively on-demand.

