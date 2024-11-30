Gerald Anderson keeps distance from Julia Barretto, Dennis Padilla rift

MANILA, Philippines — Gerald Anderson revealed that he does not want to get involved in the rift between his girlfriend Julia Barretto's family and her estranged father, actor Dennis Padilla.

In his guesting with One News PH's “The Men’s Room,” host Janno Gibbs asked Gerald if Dennis called him.

“Oo, before," Gerald said.

“Kaso siyempre, more than me – kumbaga hindi naman ako kasama sa kung ano man ‘yung as a family, ‘di ba? I think kay Tito Dennis dapat – I mean, ayaw ko naman mag-ano, pero mas importante kung ‘yung as a family," he added.

Gerald also said that he's not taking any sides on the issue.

“Ako naman, outside ano ako but I support both sides, kasi siyempre pamilya ‘yan. Again, hindi tayo pwedeng makisali diyan,” he said.

“Ako, just hoping because ako naman galing din ako sa – I mean, hindi naman sa broken family pero lahat ng pamilya may problema. Siyempre, nakikita ko naman… you just pray and hope na maaayos ‘yan behind the scenes.

“So ‘yun ‘yung pinagdadasal natin lagi, pero dadating din tayo doon.”

