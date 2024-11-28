^

Instagram official? Heaven Peralejo, Marco Gallo exchange 'I love you's'

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
November 28, 2024 | 9:55am
Heaven Peralejo on teamup with Marco Gallo: ‘We talk about life. We have reflection time, we meditate together, we bring out the best in each other na parang willing ka to grow as an individual and together.’
MANILA, Philippines — "Instagram official?"

That's how social media users reacted after onscreen partners Heaven Peralejo and Marco Gallo exchanged "I love you's" on social media. 

In his Instagram account, Marco posted sweet photos of him with Heaven. 

"Happy 25th birthday mahal," Marco captioned the post with a heart emoji. 

"Can’t be more proud of you," he added. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Heaven quickly commented on Marco's post with "I love you."

"Wish you were here," she added. 

Marco replied with "I love you too."

Heaven and Marco started to be romantically linked together last year. 

Earlier this year, Heaven said in an interview that they wanted the real score between them to stay just with them. 

"Ako personally, mas gusto ko, kung meron man something sa amin, kung ano man 'yung status namin, if meron, I would prefer to keep it sa amin lang," Heaven said. 

“Kung ano man 'yung napu-post namin sa social media is what you see is what you get pero sa status, kung ano man kami, I’d rather keep it to ourselves," she added. 

Marco then said: “You heard the boss, I can’t say anything."

RELATEDStill No confirmation, but Marco and Heaven ‘more than friends’ now

HEAVEN PERALEJO

MARCO GALLO
