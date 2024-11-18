What to expect from Chelsea Manalo as 1st Miss Universe Asia

MANILA, Philippines — Chelsea Manalo may have finished as a Top 30 semifinalist in Miss Universe 2024, but she made history as the first Miss Universe Asia after the 73rd coronation night in Mexico.

The Miss Universe Philippines organization celebrated the milestone by sharing a video of Chelsea greeting supporters on Instagram.

“Mabuhay ang Pilipinas! We are making history as Miss Universe Asia,” the Bulacan beauty proudly declared in the video.

The other recipients of the four continental queen titles were Nigeria’s Adetshina for Africa and Oceania, Finland’s Matilda Wirtavuori for Europe and Middle East, and Peru’s Tatiana Calmell for the Americas.

The continental queens will be the ambassadors for their respective regions, a Philstar.com report said.

As Miss Universe Asia, she is set to travel across the region and join some of the official trips of the Miss Universe Organization.

Declared as Miss Universe 2024 was Denmark’s Victoria Kjær Theilvig, who bested 124 other candidates from around the world and succeeded Miss Universe 2023 Sheynnis Palacios of Nicaragua. Her victory marked a first in her country’s pageant history.

She was crowned with the dazzling “Light of Infinity” crown designed by Filipino luxury jewelry brand Jewelmer.