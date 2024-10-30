^

Cinemalaya announces wide casting call, how to audition

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
October 30, 2024 | 1:21pm
Cinemalaya announces wide casting call, how to audition
The winners and the people behind the successful staging of the 20th edition of the Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival
Cinemalaya, GMA Pictures

MANILA, Philippines — The Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival is holding auditions for working and aspiring actors who want to appear in any of the festival's nine entries next year.

Dubbed the Cinemalaya 2025 Grand Audition, individuals are invited to the Tanghalang Ignacio Gimenez on November 9 and 10 to participate in the auditions.

Cinemalaya is reminding those auditioning they will be on camera and must be ready to state their names, age, height, and turn right, left, and center.

Selected individuals may be asked to read lines, improvise, or perform a monologue. Auditionees may bring their own monologues but there is no guarantee they will perform them.

Auditionees must wear neat, natural clothes (avoiding white, stripes, or busy prints), are encouraged to have minimal makeup and tidy hair, and to bring a calling card or a one-page profile with links to their resume, reel, or website.

The nine films seeking actors are, in alphabetical order:

  • "Abanse"
  • "Child No. 82"
  • "Cinemartyrs"
  • "Habang Nilalamon ng Hydra ang Kasaysayan"
  • "Open Endings"
  • "Padamlagan"
  • "Paglilitis"
  • "Republika ng Pipolipinas"
  • "Warla"

Earlier this year, the festival held its 20th edition which saw "Tumandok" — about an Ati community in Iloilo struggling to reclaim their ancestral land, which for years have been under threat of being taken — winning five awards, including Best Picture.

Marian Rivera of "Balota" and Gabby Padilla of "Kono Basho" were joint winners of Best Actress, a first in Cinemalaya history.

