Viva, MQuest partner to create local entertainment content

MANILA, Philippines — Viva Communications and MQuest Ventures signed a new joint venture agreement to produce quality entertainment content for Filipinos on free-to-air channels and other media platforms.

The two companies previously teamed up to launch Sari Sari Network Inc. in 2015, which led to over 800 hours of original content.

They also partnered with Epik Studios — a media company specializing in stories centered on Philippine folklore — which led to the production of 2023's "Penduko" starring Matteo Guidicelli.

Starting next year, the new joint venture will see new entertainment shows appearing on TV5's grid plus the creation of new television programs and other content for distribution across MediaQuest's platforms.

Jane Jimenez-Basas, President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of MQuest Ventures, expressed the company's gratitude to Viva for their continued trust and how the new venture will allow them to "showcase the best Filipino entertainment content" on TV5."

Vic del Rosario, Jr., Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Viva Communications, mirrored Jimenez-Basas' sentiments by calling MQuest a wonderful partner.

"Together, we will continue to produce truly meaningful stories that will resonate with our viewers here and around the world," said del Rosario. "We look forward to building an even stronger collaboration to cater to a much wider audience."

TV5's President and CEO added that Cine Cinco, the channel's morning block featuring timeless classics from Viva's film library, has been a key part of TV5's programming, also teasing a reenergized afternoon block will "continue captivating audiences on primetime."

