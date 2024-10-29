Vice Ganda personally delivers donations for typhoon victims

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda dropped off to Angat Buhay headquarters in Quezon City to give his donation for the victims of Typhoon "Kristine."

In its official Facebook page, Angat Buhay posted photos of Vice visiting the headquarters.

"Ngayong hapon, binisita tayo ni Vice Ganda upang magdrop-off ng kanyang donasyon at kumustahin ang ating mga volunteers," the foundation wrote.

"Mula sa aming puso, maraming salamat sa iyong patuloy na pakikipagkapwa at pakikipagbayanihan!" it added.

In one of the photos, Vice was seen talking with former Vice President Leni Robredo via a video call. Robredo is in her hometown Naga to facilitate the relief operations due to the typhoon.

Apart from Vice, Kapamilya stars Maris Racal and Donny Pangilinan were also spotted helping volunteers in the Angat Buhay headquarters recently.

