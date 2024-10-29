^

Entertainment

Vice Ganda personally delivers donations for typhoon victims

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
October 29, 2024 | 2:41pm
Vice Ganda personally delivers donations for typhoon victims
Vice Ganda
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda dropped off to Angat Buhay headquarters in Quezon City to give his donation for the victims of Typhoon "Kristine."

In its official Facebook page, Angat Buhay posted photos of Vice visiting the headquarters. 

"Ngayong hapon, binisita tayo ni Vice Ganda upang magdrop-off ng kanyang donasyon at kumustahin ang ating mga volunteers," the foundation wrote. 

"Mula sa aming puso, maraming salamat sa iyong patuloy na pakikipagkapwa at pakikipagbayanihan!" it added. 

In one of the photos, Vice was seen talking with former Vice President Leni Robredo via a video call. Robredo is in her hometown Naga to facilitate the relief operations due to the typhoon. 

Apart from Vice, Kapamilya stars Maris Racal and Donny Pangilinan were also spotted helping volunteers in the Angat Buhay headquarters recently.

RELATEDVice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

vuukle comment

ANGAT BUHAY

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Nora Aunor brings 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' winning dress to Boss Toyo

Nora Aunor brings 'Tawag ng Tanghalan' winning dress to Boss Toyo

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Nora Aunor brought her "Tawag ng Tanghalan" winning dress to Boss Toyo. 
Entertainment
fbtw
A &lsquo;Himala&rsquo; at MMFF: The Unlikely Journey of the Iconic Film&rsquo;s Musical Adaptation

A ‘Himala’ at MMFF: The Unlikely Journey of the Iconic Film’s Musical Adaptation

By Carlo Orosa | 16 hours ago
As the Metro Manila Film Festival celebrates its 50th anniversary, the final five films have been announced, completing the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharon Cuneta recounts LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of her as an actress

Sharon Cuneta recounts LA flight with doctor seatmate unaware of her as an actress

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
Sharon Cuneta had a pleasant flight to Los Angeles when she was seated beside a lady who was not aware of her as a popular...
Entertainment
fbtw
Grace Lee marries businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul

Grace Lee marries businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Former radio and TV host Grace Lee has married businessman Alex Tiu in Seoul, South Korea. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why Nina doesn&rsquo;t consider new and younger singers a threat

Why Nina doesn’t consider new and younger singers a threat

By Nathalie Tomada | 16 hours ago
Nina looked back on her first encounter with Julia Fordham, the original singer of Love Moves in Mysterious Ways, and shared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
BINI named health & supplement brand&rsquo;s 'lifestyle ambassadors'

BINI named health & supplement brand’s 'lifestyle ambassadors'

1 day ago
The lucky streak of landing valuable brand partnerships continues for BINI.
Entertainment
fbtw
Fil-Aussie Rini pushes international career forward with &lsquo;Lucky 7&rsquo;

Fil-Aussie Rini pushes international career forward with ‘Lucky 7’

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
The Filipino-Australian artist RINI continues his musical journey with the new EP, Lucky 7, via Warner Records, to further...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lorna Tolentino on staying power, self-love and state of her heart

Lorna Tolentino on staying power, self-love and state of her heart

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
I have been a fan of premier actress Lorna Tolentino since I was a schoolgirl, and how fortunate and serendipitous it was...
Entertainment
fbtw
'Pulang Araw' stars Sanya Lopez, Ashley Ortega call for justice for comfort women

'Pulang Araw' stars Sanya Lopez, Ashley Ortega call for justice for comfort women

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
Sanya Lopez and Ashley Ortega call for justice for comfort women during World War II. They play the role of comfort women...
Entertainment
fbtw
M2M adds 2nd date to 'Better Endings' Manila show

M2M adds 2nd date to 'Better Endings' Manila show

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 days ago
The duo was initially only slated to perform at the Big Dome on May 1. Tickets for the first night are already sold...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with