Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he wanted to hear the eulogy for his funeral while he is still alive.

In an episode of “It’s Showtime,” Vice said that he wanted to hear what his family and friends would say about him.

“Sinasabi ko nga kay Anne, e. Parang gusto kong magpa-eulogy. Sabi niya, ‘Bakit ang morbid mo?’ Hindi, kasi 'pag eulogy, 'yung namamatay, 'yung malalapit sa iyo na tao, pamilya mo, best friend mo, ang dami nilang sinasabing magaganda tungkol sa iyo,” he said.

“Naririnig ka pa ba nila? E, patay ka na, e. Hindi ka na nila maririnig. Bakit hindi natin sabihin sa mga espesyal na okasyon, 'pag birthday, 'di ba?” he added.

Vice said that it’s better to tell people what you like about them while they are still alive.

“Mag-inuman tayo, tapos saka natin sabihin 'yung mga gusto nating sabihin sa isa’t isa, 'yung masasarap sa pakiramdam. Bakit mag-aantay tayo ng eulogy? Kasi 'pag ginagawa natin 'yun, there are so much love left unspoken, 'di ba? Ang daming pagmamahal na hindi nasasabi. Tapos, sasabihin na lang 'pag kailan patay?” he said.

“Bakit hindi natin sasabihin 'pag birthday, 'di ba… pangkaraniwang okasyon. Kasi nga hindi natin hawak ang bukas. So dahil hindi natin alam kung masasabi pa natin ito bukas, sabihin na natin ngayon."

RELATED: 'Still love you po': Vice Ganda says after Juan Ponce Enrile called Vice 'bastos'