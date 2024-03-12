^

Entertainment

Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
March 12, 2024 | 10:28am
Vice Ganda wants to hear eulogy for him while he's still alive
Vice Ganda
Screengrab from ABS-CBN YouTube Channel

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya host Vice Ganda revealed that he wanted to hear the eulogy for his funeral while he is still alive.

In an episode of “It’s Showtime,” Vice said that he wanted to hear what his family and friends would say about him. 

“Sinasabi ko nga kay Anne, e. Parang gusto kong magpa-eulogy. Sabi niya, ‘Bakit ang morbid mo?’ Hindi, kasi 'pag eulogy, 'yung namamatay, 'yung malalapit sa iyo na tao, pamilya mo, best friend mo, ang dami nilang sinasabing magaganda tungkol sa iyo,” he said. 

“Naririnig ka pa ba nila? E, patay ka na, e. Hindi ka na nila maririnig. Bakit hindi natin sabihin sa mga espesyal na okasyon, 'pag birthday, 'di ba?” he added. 

Vice said that it’s better to tell people what you like about them while they are still alive. 

“Mag-inuman tayo, tapos saka natin sabihin 'yung mga gusto nating sabihin sa isa’t isa, 'yung masasarap sa pakiramdam. Bakit mag-aantay tayo ng eulogy? Kasi 'pag ginagawa natin 'yun, there are so much love left unspoken, 'di ba? Ang daming pagmamahal na hindi nasasabi. Tapos, sasabihin na lang 'pag kailan patay?” he said. 

“Bakit hindi natin sasabihin 'pag birthday, 'di ba… pangkaraniwang okasyon. Kasi nga hindi natin hawak ang bukas. So dahil hindi natin alam kung masasabi pa natin ito bukas, sabihin na natin ngayon."

RELATED'Still love you po': Vice Ganda says after Juan Ponce Enrile called Vice 'bastos'

vuukle comment

VICE GANDA
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on&nbsp;10th wedding anniversary

Karylle, Yael Yuzon renew vows on 10th wedding anniversary

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
The couple renewed their promises to each other in a ceremony at the Church of Gesu in Ateneo de Manila University.
Entertainment
fbtw
Steve Lawrence bids farewell

Steve Lawrence bids farewell

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
A voice from the past said goodbye last March 7. Singer and actor Steve Lawrence passed away from complications of Alzheimer’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
Inside the creative mind of Cecil Ravelas

Inside the creative mind of Cecil Ravelas

By Pat-P Daza | 1 day ago
As part of the celebration of International Women’s Month, I wanted to feature a woman who embodies the new Filipina,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ruru Madrid learns from action idols, rides high on ratings

Ruru Madrid learns from action idols, rides high on ratings

By Jerry Donato | 1 day ago
Ruru Madrid further strengthens his foothold in the action genre with the GMA Primetime Telebabad show, “Black Rider.”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kate Winslet has fun playing tyrant in &lsquo;The Regime&rsquo;

Kate Winslet has fun playing tyrant in ‘The Regime’

By Nathalie Tomada | 2 days ago
‘Elena Vernham is nothing like anything I’ve ever come across in my life before. I have to somehow transform myself...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Megan Young apologizes after fixing Miss Botsawana's hair at Miss World 2024

Megan Young apologizes after fixing Miss Botsawana's hair at Miss World 2024

By Jan Milo Severo | 23 hours ago
Miss World 2013 Megan Young apologized for fixing Miss Botsawana Lesego Chombo's hair during the Question and Answer segment...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

LIST: Oscars 2024 winners

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Here are the winners in key categories for the 96th Academy Awards, which were handed out in Hollywood on Sunday.
Entertainment
fbtw
Oscars 2024 red carpet: Black, metallics, mermaids

Oscars 2024 red carpet: Black, metallics, mermaids

1 day ago
Hollywood's top stars hit the Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, with a few usual trends on offer: black is...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

LIVE updates: Oscars 2024

1 day ago
The 96th Academy Awards began Sunday with host Jimmy Kimmel offering jokes about the major nominees, as "Oppenheimer" was...
Entertainment
fbtw
Plagiarism claim over 2024 Oscars nominee 'The Holdovers' &mdash; report

Plagiarism claim over 2024 Oscars nominee 'The Holdovers' — report

1 day ago
A British writer has accused the team behind "The Holdovers," Alexander Payne's 1970s-era boarding school drama that is up...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with