'Kung healthy siya': Boy Abunda reacts to Kris Aquino entering politics after returning home

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
September 30, 2024 | 10:17am
'Kung healthy siya': Boy Abunda reacts to Kris Aquino entering politics after returning home
Seasoned hosts Boy Abunda and Kris Aquino reunite in the United States as seen in Aquino's Instagram post on October 27, 2023.
Kris Aquino via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Veteran TV host Boy Abunda answered rumors if his close friend Kris Aquino came home to run for politics. 

In a report by Bandera, Boy said he is not seeing Kris running for an elected position. 

“I doubt. She needs to be healthy muna bago siya kumandidato,” Boy said. 

Boy said that Kris' youngest son Bimby might enter politics in the coming years.

“‘Do I see you in politics Bimb?’ Ito 'yung tanong na, it didn’t shock the Boy. Parang sa pagkakatanda ko, his answer was, ‘Why not’ or something. This is Aquino and Cojuangco name.

“Kris naman, kung healthy siya, I wouldn’t discount the possibility. I wouldn’t. She’s familiar with that world, she’s conversant, she’s a bright girl. Dasal ko lang sana gumaling.

“Politics kasi, is physically toxic. 'Yun lang 'yun… with her condition now, but if you ask me what is the condition now, I really don’t know yet until I see her."

Boy said that if only Kris is healthy, he will encourage her to run for office. 

“Kaya ang latag ko, kung malusog lang 'yan, kung healthy lang 'yan… but as friend, would I encourage her, that would be interesting,” he said. 

RELATEDKris Aquino, Boy Abunda meet up in 'heartwarming reunion'

BOY ABUNDA

KRIS AQUINO
