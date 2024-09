'AlDub pa rin' trends after Alden Richards, Kathryn Bernardo release 'Hello Love Again' new teaser

MANILA, Philippines — The word "AlDub" trended again on social media after the release of a new teaser of Alden Richards and Kathryn Bernardo's upcoming movie "Hello Love Again."

In the new teaser, Kathryn (Joy) and Alden (Ethan) are seen talking via video call.

"Ba-bye na," Joy said.

"Bye, Joy. Ilang ba-bye pa ba 'to?" Ethan replied.

"Hanggang sa magtagpo ulit ang mga futures natin, 'di ba?" Joy answered.

"Time starts now! 25/09/2024," Star Magic wrote on X, signaling the trailer release of the movie today.

Fans of Alden and Maine Mendoza, known as AlDub, posted on X that they are still supporting the once popular tandem, and are asking for a solo project for the two.

ALDUB PARIN," one AlDub fan wrote.

