Kathryn Bernardo, Alden Richards movie 'Hello, Love, Again' tickets now available

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
September 15, 2024 | 4:22pm
Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards at the special movie announcement for 'Hello, Love, Again,' the sequel to their 2019 film 'Hello, Love, Goodbye,' held in ABS-CBN on May 19, 2024.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — More than a month before it hits theaters, tickets to the Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards sequel movie "Hello, Love, Again" can now be bought. 

SM Cinema has opened its ticketing outlets and app for those who want to buy tickets to the movie, which will hit theaters on November 13. 

"Hello, Love, Again" is the sequel to the 2019 hit "Hello, Love, Goodbye." 

"Hello, Love, Again" continues to follow the love story of Ethan (Alden) and Joy (Kathryn) who met and fell in love in Hong Kong. Five years since Joy left Ethan in Hong Kong, they meet again in Canada. 

The cast and crew of the upcoming sequel has wrapped filming in Canada last month. 

"Hello, Love, Again" is the first film collaboration between GMA Pictures and Star Cinema. 

Recommended
