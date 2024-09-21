Lani Misalucha, Ai-Ai delas Alas return as judges in 'The Clash 6'

MANILA, Philippines — Now on its sixth season, "The Clash" returns in search of its next champion.

There are 24 contenders vying for the honor of being declared the Ultimate Clasher. Only the best contenders survive each round, as they face off against top singers.

"Having the talent and skills is not enough. You need to establish a unique image and persona that can set you apart. You must put your audience in mind and capture their interest, maintain a high level of professionalism, and continuously improve your craft. Be updated too on trends, but do not sacrifice your values and integrity.

"As a returning panel member, I feel blessed because not all are given opportunities and/or projects. I remember some very dramatic episodes from the past: One involved a contestant's fainting spell, while another involved a mother of a contestant," shared Ai-Ai de las Alas, one of the judges of the show.

"The network is committed to discover and develop talent, just like molding clay. The fulfilment we feel every season is replicated each time new talents are discovered," said GMA senior vice-president Lilibeth Rasonable.

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz return as Clash Masters, while Ai-Ai de Las Alas, Christian Bautista, and Lani Misalucha reprise their roles as The Clash Panel.

"The Clash is close to my heart because I came from a singing competition. I feel nostalgia, especially when I see the Clashers compete. I impart and share, every time, what I leaned from others, as well as those from the industry.

Rayver said the competition for this show will be intense. "I'm so thankful to have been co-hosting this competition for the past five years now," he said.

"Contests have a formula and we basically follow the guidelines. Foremost, you have to be a good singer, with an exceptional vocal quality and vocal range. You must have the emotion for interpretation. And that you're a versatile performer, especially in your chosen pieces.

"I want a singer that has the ability to belt out difficult notes, but at the same time can also deliver simple calm notes beautifully. We're all glad there's a new season. We've reached the sixth, imagine that!" said comebacking juror Lani Misalucha.

"Aesthetics differ, what counts is uniqueness. However, your core and foundation count the most. After winning, you have to survive the challenges of the industry," advised co-juror Christian Bautista.

The highly-anticipated reality search has started rolling out its pilot episode last week, September 14 on GMA-7. The sixth season will continue to play out every Saturday at 7:15 p.m., until the new Ultimate Clasher is revealed.

RELATED: Welcoming 'Pinuno': SB19's Pablo joins Stell as new 'Voice Kids PH' coach