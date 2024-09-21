^

Entertainment

Lani Misalucha, Ai-Ai delas Alas return as judges in 'The Clash 6'

Earl D.C. Bracamonte - Philstar.com
September 21, 2024 | 9:55am
Lani Misalucha, Ai-Ai delas Alas return as judges in 'The Clash 6'
'The Clash' hosts and judges (from left) Lani Misalucha, Christian Bautista, Ai-Ai delas Alas, Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz.
Earl D.C. Bracamonte

MANILA, Philippines — Now on its sixth season, "The Clash" returns in search of its next champion.

There are 24 contenders vying for the honor of being declared the Ultimate Clasher. Only the best contenders survive each round, as they face off against top singers.

"Having the talent and skills is not enough. You need to establish a unique image and persona that can set you apart. You must put your audience in mind and capture their interest, maintain a high level of professionalism, and continuously improve your craft. Be updated too on trends,  but do not sacrifice your values and integrity.

"As a returning panel member, I feel blessed because not all are given opportunities and/or projects. I remember some very dramatic episodes from the past: One involved a contestant's fainting spell, while another involved a mother of a contestant," shared Ai-Ai de las Alas, one of the judges of the show. 

"The network is committed to discover and develop talent, just like molding clay. The fulfilment we feel every season is replicated each time new talents are discovered," said GMA senior vice-president Lilibeth Rasonable.

Julie Anne San Jose and Rayver Cruz return as Clash Masters, while Ai-Ai de Las Alas, Christian Bautista, and Lani Misalucha reprise their roles as The Clash Panel.

"The Clash is close to my heart because I came from a singing competition. I feel nostalgia, especially when I see the Clashers compete. I impart and share, every time, what I leaned from others, as well as those from the industry.

Rayver said the competition for this show will be intense. "I'm so thankful to have been co-hosting this competition for the past five years now," he said.

"Contests have a formula and we basically follow the guidelines. Foremost, you have to be a good singer, with an exceptional vocal quality and vocal range. You must have the emotion for interpretation. And that you're a versatile performer, especially in your chosen pieces.

"I want a singer that has the ability to belt out difficult notes, but at the same time can also deliver simple calm notes beautifully. We're all glad there's a new season. We've reached the sixth, imagine that!" said comebacking juror Lani Misalucha.

"Aesthetics differ, what counts is uniqueness. However, your core and foundation count the most. After winning, you have to survive the challenges of the industry," advised co-juror Christian Bautista.

The highly-anticipated reality search has started rolling out its pilot episode last week, September 14 on GMA-7. The sixth season will continue to play out every Saturday at 7:15 p.m., until the new Ultimate Clasher is revealed.

RELATED: Welcoming 'Pinuno': SB19's Pablo joins Stell as new 'Voice Kids PH' coach

vuukle comment

AI AI DELAS ALAS

CHRISTIAN BAUTISTA

JULIE ANNE SAN JOSE

LANI MISALUCHA

SINGING COMPETITIONS

THE CLASH
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye Ji scores 1st acting role as assassin

Korean Olympic shooter Kim Ye Ji scores 1st acting role as assassin

By Agence France-Presse | 19 hours ago
The 32-year-old took silver in the women's 10m air pistol in July and her ultra-calm demeanor, combined with her wire-rimmed...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid reiterates Issa Pressman not reason of breakup with ex Nadine Lustre

James Reid reiterates Issa Pressman not reason of breakup with ex Nadine Lustre

By Jan Milo Severo | 20 hours ago
Actor James Reid said that he suffered depression due to bashing after he revealed his relationship with Issa Pressman.&...
Entertainment
fbtw
Harry Potter's 'Cho Chang' cast as stepmother in 'Bridgerton 4'

Harry Potter's 'Cho Chang' cast as stepmother in 'Bridgerton 4'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 19 hours ago
Katie Leung once played the apple of Harry Potter's eyes but she will now step on a new role as the stepmother to the Cinderella-inspired...
Entertainment
fbtw
Content creators launch new online game show

Content creators launch new online game show

By Jan Milo Severo | 18 hours ago
Content creator Boss Toyo launched his new online game show aiming to entertain viewers and give assistance to those in ...
Entertainment
fbtw
James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

James Reid bares real reason why Liza Soberano quit Careless Music

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Careless Music Chief Executive Officer James Reid revealed that it was Liza Soberano herself who decided to leave the talent...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

'Transformers One' review: Origin story rolls out new promise

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
The "Transformers" franchise appears to have regained its spark with brand new entry "Transformers One," set around the origins...
Entertainment
fbtw
Lacoste opens caf&eacute;, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo in attendance
play

Lacoste opens café, Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo in attendance

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 Chelsea Manalo was among the celebrity guests of the newly opened café and pop-up store,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sharmaine Arnaiz all praises for &lsquo;Shogun&rsquo; star Hiroyuki Sanada

Sharmaine Arnaiz all praises for ‘Shogun’ star Hiroyuki Sanada

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
Sharmaine Arnaiz fondly recalled her experience as a leading lady to Japanese superstar Hiroyuki Sanada in the 1995 Japanese-Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ena Mori&rsquo;s immersive show merges music, dance and art

Ena Mori’s immersive show merges music, dance and art

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The upcoming show of Japanese-Filipino pop artist Ena Mori “will be an excuse to have a great time.”
Entertainment
fbtw
Awiting Wicked launches &lsquo;Wicked&rsquo; fever

Awiting Wicked launches ‘Wicked’ fever

By Baby A. Gil | 1 day ago
Filipinos love singing contests and here is one that will surely attract conteseras from all over the country in droves....
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with