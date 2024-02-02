'We're just busy': Enrique Gil says he, Liza Soberano still together

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Enrique Gil confirmed that he and girlfriend Liza Soberano are still in a relationship.

In his interview with "TV Patrol," to promote his comeback movie "I Am Not Big Bird," reporter Gretchen Fullido asked Enrique: "So, tinatanong nga ng lahat, kayo pa ba [Liza]?"

"Yeah, yeah, we're happy. We're just really busy," Enrique answered.

"I think we just realized na, in life, parang we shouldn't always be centered around each other. We can do more, grow more, achieve more. And it just makes us better," he added.

Enrique's film will be shown in cinemas on February 14. When asked who will be his date, Enrique said it's his mother because Liza will be in the US to promote her own film "Lisa Frankenstein."

"For Valentine's, it's gonna be my mom," he said.

"Sadly, Liza is going to be in the U.S. for 'Lisa Frankenstein.' But hopefully, if she gets back in time, she said she was gonna go and support me," he added.

