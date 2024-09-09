Is ‘Abot-Kamay na Pangarap’ ending? Richard Yap reacts

Richard became known as Sir Chief in Be Careful With My Heart

MANILA, Philippines — When will “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap” end?

For naysayers of the GMA TV series, one of its stars, Richard Yap, has an announcement: There is no end yet in sight!

“Of course, we’re very happy kasi may trabaho kami. But we also want to continue giving… kung naiinis kayo sa show, gusto pa rin namin ibigay ‘yung inis sa inyo. Para magcontinue, hindi pa rin maputol,” Richard said when asked about the conclusion of the afternoon drama deemed to be one of the longest-running shows today.

As of now, Richard said there is no news yet on the show’s ending: “But of course, we want to continue to give you a good program. Of course, hinihintay ng mga tao na ma-resolve mga problema d’un saka kung mag-eend-up ba kami ni Lyneth. ‘Yun, gusto kong abangan nila.”

In the show, Yap plays Dr. Robert Jose Tanyag, love interest of Lyneth, portrayed by Carmina Villaroel. Lyneth is the illiterate mother of and intelligent doctor, Analyn Santos, the youngest neurosurgeon in the Philippines, played by Jillian Ward.

At a recent interview with the press, including Philstar.com, during the launch of his daughter Ashley’s new business venture Sip2Glow collagen drink, Richard bared that like his “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap” character, he, too, wanted to become a doctor in real life.

“My dad was a businessman. Kaya nga hindi ako naging doktor kasi gusto n’ya mag-negosyo ako…” he shared.

Ashley, an influencer who has signed under GMA's Sparkle talent management agency and who has been undergoing acting workshops to follow her dad’s footsteps as an actor, said she has been wishing to work with her dad, and has been open to guesting in “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap.”

“Yes of course! Actually, ‘yun po ang dream ko, I really want to be able to work with him onscreen talaga,” she said.

