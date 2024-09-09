^

Entertainment

Is ‘Abot-Kamay na Pangarap’ ending? Richard Yap reacts

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
September 9, 2024 | 7:21pm
Is â��Abot-Kamay na Pangarapâ�� ending? Richard Yap reacts
Richard became known as Sir Chief in Be Careful With My Heart

MANILA, Philippines — When will “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap” end?

For naysayers of the GMA TV series, one of its stars, Richard Yap, has an announcement: There is no end yet in sight!

“Of course, we’re very happy kasi may trabaho kami. But we also want to continue giving… kung naiinis kayo sa show, gusto pa rin namin ibigay ‘yung inis sa inyo. Para magcontinue, hindi pa rin maputol,” Richard said when asked about the conclusion of the afternoon drama deemed to be one of the longest-running shows today.

As of now, Richard said there is no news yet on the show’s ending: “But of course, we want to continue to give you a good program. Of course, hinihintay ng mga tao na ma-resolve mga problema d’un saka kung mag-eend-up ba kami ni Lyneth. ‘Yun, gusto kong abangan nila.”

In the show, Yap plays Dr. Robert Jose Tanyag, love interest of Lyneth, portrayed by Carmina Villaroel. Lyneth is the illiterate mother of and intelligent doctor, Analyn Santos, the youngest neurosurgeon in the Philippines, played by Jillian Ward.

At a recent interview with the press, including Philstar.com, during the launch of his daughter Ashley’s new business venture Sip2Glow collagen drink, Richard bared that like his “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap” character, he, too, wanted to become a doctor in real life.

“My dad was a businessman. Kaya nga hindi ako naging doktor kasi gusto n’ya mag-negosyo ako…” he shared.

Ashley, an influencer who has signed under GMA's Sparkle talent management agency and who has been undergoing acting workshops to follow her dad’s footsteps as an actor, said she has been wishing to work with her dad, and has been open to guesting in “Abot-Kamay na Pangarap.”

“Yes of course! Actually, ‘yun po ang dream ko, I really want to be able to work with him onscreen talaga,” she said.

RELATED: Family business 101: Richard Yap, daughter Ashley give tips 

vuukle comment

RICHARD YAP
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'The world is healing': Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre reunite at private party

'The world is healing': Kathryn Bernardo, Nadine Lustre reunite at private party

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
Kathryn Bernardo and Nadine Lustre trended online after they were seen together at a private party of celebrity dermatologist...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kyline Alcantara admits getting nervous playing kontrabida again in 'Shining Inheritance'

Kyline Alcantara admits getting nervous playing kontrabida again in 'Shining Inheritance'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 1 day ago
After a string of protagonist roles, Kyline Alcantara makes a return to the main antagonist or kontrabida role in GMA-7's...
Entertainment
fbtw
Bea Alonzo talks about 'Widows' War' wardrobe styled by Pam Qui&ntilde;ones

Bea Alonzo talks about 'Widows' War' wardrobe styled by Pam Quiñones

By C. Mendez Legaspi | 1 day ago
Bea Alonzo suddenly finds herself a young widow with untold wealth. As such, her character is always seen expensive clothes,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Ji-soo addresses past issues

Kim Ji-soo addresses past issues

19 hours ago
Ever since his breakout role in “Black Rider,” South Korean actor Kim Ji-soo has been building a career in the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Wil to mellow? Cindy Miranda shares Kuya Wil&rsquo;s &lsquo;change&rsquo; on set

Wil to mellow? Cindy Miranda shares Kuya Wil’s ‘change’ on set

By MJ Marfori | 2 days ago
Kiko Estrada is now a bonafide primetime star!
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
&lsquo;Your dad&rsquo;s so hot!&rsquo;: Ashley reacts to dad Richard Yap being a &lsquo;certified heartthrob&rsquo;

‘Your dad’s so hot!’: Ashley reacts to dad Richard Yap being a ‘certified heartthrob’

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 8 hours ago
Sparkle artist, influencer and entrepreneur Ashley Yap reacted to her dad Richard Yap as being a “certified heartt...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

Kendrick Lamar to headline 2025 Super Bowl halftime show

9 hours ago
Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar will headline next year's Super Bowl half-time show in New Orleans, the artist confirmed...
Entertainment
fbtw
Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto

Vatican thriller 'Conclave' drums up Oscars buzz in Toronto

By Susan Stumme | 9 hours ago
How do Catholic cardinals choose a new pope? What happens in their closed-door meetings? That is the premise of Vatican thriller...
Entertainment
fbtw
A reversal of roles for Kate and Kyline in &lsquo;Shining Inheritance&rsquo;

A reversal of roles for Kate and Kyline in ‘Shining Inheritance’

By Jerry Donato | 19 hours ago
Young Kapuso actresses Kate Valdez and Kyline Alcantara have proven their acting mettle by taking on diverse roles —...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with