Carla Abellana hospitalized, gives update on health condition

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
August 22, 2024 | 2:16pm
Carla Abellana hospitalized, gives update on health condition
Actress Carla Abellana
Carla Abellana via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana gave an update on her health condition after being hospitalized. 

In her recent Instagram post, Carla posted a photo of her dextrose. 

"Last night, I was able to sleep for three hours straight," she captioned the post.  

"Thank you, Lord," she added. 

Yesterday, Carla let her followers know that she has been confined in the hospital. 

She shared a photo of her hand connected to an IV drip in Diliman Doctors Hospital. 

"Lord, please, heal me. I've been in so much pain and discomfort," she wrote on Instagram.

Celebrities sent their well-wishes for the actress.

"Get well soon ate Carla," Sanya Lopez commented. 

"Praying for you…" Giselle Sanchez wrote. 

RELATED:  Carla Abellana, Tom Rodriguez's divorce recognized by Philippine court

Ivana Alawi: Dating but not in a relationship

Ivana Alawi: Dating but not in a relationship

By Nathalie Tomada | 15 hours ago
Ivana Alawi has transformed into a modern-day Barbie for the latest campaign of a luxury jewelry brand.
Entertainment
fbtw
Indonesian singer Afgan happy about Asian artists supporting each other

Indonesian singer Afgan happy about Asian artists supporting each other

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 15 hours ago
In his newly dropped English EP, Indonesian R&B singer Afgan feels thankful that he collaborated with other Asian artists,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in crime drama 'The Judge From Hell'

Park Shin Hye, Kim Jae Young star in crime drama 'The Judge From Hell'

By Kristofer Purnell | 20 hours ago
Park Shin-hye and Kim Jae-young headline the upcoming Disney+ Korean romantic crime drama "The Judge From Hell."
Entertainment
fbtw
SB19, BINI, Lola Amour lead 2024 Awit Awards nominees

SB19, BINI, Lola Amour lead 2024 Awit Awards nominees

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
P-pop group SB19 leads all nominees at the 2024 Awit Awards with a whopping 12 nods, followed by girl group BINI and band...
Entertainment
fbtw
