Carla Abellana hospitalized, gives update on health condition

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Carla Abellana gave an update on her health condition after being hospitalized.

In her recent Instagram post, Carla posted a photo of her dextrose.

"Last night, I was able to sleep for three hours straight," she captioned the post.

"Thank you, Lord," she added.

Yesterday, Carla let her followers know that she has been confined in the hospital.

She shared a photo of her hand connected to an IV drip in Diliman Doctors Hospital.

"Lord, please, heal me. I've been in so much pain and discomfort," she wrote on Instagram.

Celebrities sent their well-wishes for the actress.

"Get well soon ate Carla," Sanya Lopez commented.

"Praying for you…" Giselle Sanchez wrote.

