Gabby Padilla remembers father after Cinemalaya Best Actress win

Gabby Padilla and her Balanghai trophy for Best Actress at the closing ceremony on August 11, 2024 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

MANILA, Philippines — For Gabby Padilla, winning the Best Actress award at the 2024 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival for "Kono Basho" was a personal victory.

Gabby was the joint winner for Cinemalaya 2024 Best Actress with Marian Rivera of "Balota" at the closing ceremony held last August 11 in Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

In "Kono Basho," two half-sisters grieve their father's death in Rikuzentakata, a city still recovering from a tsunami years ago.

The film also won Best Production Design, Best Cinematography, and Best Director for Jaime Pacena II in his feature directorial debut.

Given the nature of the movie's story, Gabby found a deep connection with "Kono Basho" as she, too, has lost her father.

"Personal siya sa akin because ['Kono Basho'] speaks about losing a father, something that I struggled with as well," Gabby told members of the media, including Philstar.com, after the ceremony ended.

On Instagram, Gabby mentioned her father — her "#1 fan who’s got the best seat in the house" — in her list of dedications.

Gabby said it was amusing and equally special to share the Best Actress award with Marian, "Ang bongga 'di ba!"

