'Mahilig sa tita?': Kaye Abad, Paul Jake Castillo laugh over Daniel Padilla issue

Composite image of actor Daniel Padilla (left) and celebrity couple Paul Jake Castillo and Kaye Abad (right)

MANILA, Philippines — Kaye Abad and Paul Jake Castillo are secure with their marriage that they just laughed when they looked back at the rumors that linked Kaye with actor Daniel Padilla a few months back.

The Cebu-based couple, who has been married for eight years, sat with broadcast journalist Karen Davila for an interview that was uploaded on the latter's YouTube channel yesterday.

Davila asked Kaye how it was living away from the limelight now that she has settled in Cebu. Kaye started acting early in showbiz until she tied the knot with the Cebuano Paul Jake, who forayed into showbiz via the reality show "Pinoy Big Brother."

Kaye said she loves living in Cebu because it was peaceful and quiet, and she is far from intrigues. Her remark earned a quip from her husband, Paul Jake, who mentioned Daniel's name.

"Daniel Padilla, 'di ba?" Paul Jake said.

All three of them broke into laughter.

Kaye replied with a quip, "Akalain mo 'yun si Daniel, mahilig sa tita?"

Kaye's answer earned another laughter. Paul Jake added, "Cougar."

Davila remarked that she was impressed how Paul Jake was unaffected by the issue.

"Oo, nu'ng lumabas 'yung issue, sabi niya pa, 'Wala ba akong picture with Kathryn (Bernardo) diyan?' Sabi ko, 'Bakit?' Kasi magpo-post daw siya ng, 'Pare, you take mine, I take yours'," revealed Kaye.

Kaye affirmed that both she and her husband are not the jealous type.

Kaye was among the names that got dragged in the highly publicized breakup of former reel-and-real love team of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla. Also known as KathNiel, the duo announced their breakup in November last year. Several names were linked to both parties, including Kaye with Daniel's. — Video from Karen Davila YouTube channel

WATCH: Paul Jake, Kaye Abad address Daniel Padilla rumor

RELATED: Paolo, Kaye and Patrick reunite and rekindle friendship in Netflix’s ‘A Journey’