^

Entertainment

Michelle Dee reveals ‘many international’ projects after Miss Universe

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
July 31, 2024 | 11:19am
Michelle Dee reveals â��many internationalâ�� projects after Miss Universe
Michelle Dee and Corso Como 88 founder Imelda Sciandria
Philstar.com / Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Marquez Dee is back into her core – acting. 

At the recent unveiling of Biagini Borse in Corso Como 88 in Makati City, the Miss Makati representative revealed to Philstar.com that following her passing of her crown to Chelsea Manalo as new Miss Universe Philippines queen, many doors opened to her – internationally.

“Very many! There are too many opportunities presenting (themselves), and I’m very excited,” Michelle teased.

“Marami pa pong ‘di puwedeng i-kuwento, pero there is an international plan. We also have many international opportunities coming in,” she added.

Although she did not confirm if she is also now Hollywood-bound, she affirmed that she will always be a Kapuso star.

“At siyempre, inaalagaan naman ako ng GMA Network, so I still have a platform. We also have a new show coming,” she announced.

Together with actress Ruffa Gutierrez, singer-influencer Issa Pressman, model Vanessa Matsunaga and entrepreneur Pinky Tobiano, Michelle modeled Biagini bags now exclusively available in Corso Como 88, a multi-brand store known for its collection of renowned Italian and European labels, with stores in One Ayala Mall in Makati City and Ayala 30th in Pasig City.

vuukle comment

MICHELLE DEE
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Rica Peralejo doesn't see anything wrong with 'Last Supper' at Paris Olympics opening

Rica Peralejo doesn't see anything wrong with 'Last Supper' at Paris Olympics opening

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Rica Peralejo doesn't see any problem with the 2024 Paris Olympics opening ceremony many believed was a mockery of...
Entertainment
fbtw
Rico Blanco thanks ex Maris Racal for being part of 'Kisapmata' new version

Rico Blanco thanks ex Maris Racal for being part of 'Kisapmata' new version

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rockstar Rico Blanco acknowledged ex-girlfriend Maris Racal for being part of his new version...
Entertainment
fbtw
Dingdong and Jayda Avanzado compare music eras

Dingdong and Jayda Avanzado compare music eras

By Boy Abunda | 11 hours ago
It wasn’t hard for Jayda Avanzado to admit her past romance with Darren Espanto even though her dad, Dingdong Avanzado,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Heart Evangelista turns emotional at GMA contract renewal

Heart Evangelista turns emotional at GMA contract renewal

By Nathalie Tomada | 1 day ago
After 26 years in show business, Heart Evangelista no longer has dream roles or dream projects.
Entertainment
fbtw
CinePanalo 2025 Promises Bigger Grants, Bolder Stories

CinePanalo 2025 Promises Bigger Grants, Bolder Stories

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 1 day ago
The second edition of Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival will be “bigger and bolder,” announced its festival director...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Olympics show golden age of metal music

Olympics show golden age of metal music

By Philippe Grelard | 16 hours ago
Thrash metal band Gojira gave an unforgettable performance on the balconies of the historic Conciergerie palace along the...
Entertainment
fbtw
LIST: Who are the 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' housemates?

LIST: Who are the 'Pinoy Big Brother Gen 11' housemates?

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
ABS-CBN reality show “Pinoy Big Brother” officially re-opened its doors for a new set of housemates ready to take...
Entertainment
fbtw
Sarah Lahbati pays respects to ex Richard Gutierrez's sister-in-law

Sarah Lahbati pays respects to ex Richard Gutierrez's sister-in-law

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Actress Sarah Lahbati paid tribute to Alexandra Gutierrez, her ex-husband Richard Gutierrez's sister-in-law. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Yam Concepcion pregnant with first baby

Yam Concepcion pregnant with first baby

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Actress Yam Concepcion is pregnant with her first baby with husband Miguel CuUnjieng. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with