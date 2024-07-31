Michelle Dee reveals ‘many international’ projects after Miss Universe

MANILA, Philippines — Miss Universe 2023 Top 10 finalist Michelle Marquez Dee is back into her core – acting.

At the recent unveiling of Biagini Borse in Corso Como 88 in Makati City, the Miss Makati representative revealed to Philstar.com that following her passing of her crown to Chelsea Manalo as new Miss Universe Philippines queen, many doors opened to her – internationally.

“Very many! There are too many opportunities presenting (themselves), and I’m very excited,” Michelle teased.

“Marami pa pong ‘di puwedeng i-kuwento, pero there is an international plan. We also have many international opportunities coming in,” she added.

Although she did not confirm if she is also now Hollywood-bound, she affirmed that she will always be a Kapuso star.

“At siyempre, inaalagaan naman ako ng GMA Network, so I still have a platform. We also have a new show coming,” she announced.

Together with actress Ruffa Gutierrez, singer-influencer Issa Pressman, model Vanessa Matsunaga and entrepreneur Pinky Tobiano, Michelle modeled Biagini bags now exclusively available in Corso Como 88, a multi-brand store known for its collection of renowned Italian and European labels, with stores in One Ayala Mall in Makati City and Ayala 30th in Pasig City.