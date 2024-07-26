Jennylyn Mercado brings back Star Truck Ph to help 'Carina' victims

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actress Jennylyn Mercado has brought back Star Truck Ph, a donation drive campaign she started with husband Dennis Trillo during Typhoon Odette in 2021.

In her Instagram account, Jennylyn asked for donations, which she will use in helping victims of Typhoon "Carina."

"Muli naming ibinabalik ang @startruck.ph para maging daan sa pagpapaabot ng inyong mga tulong. We are now opening our lines for cash donations," she said.

"Lahat po ng malilikom ay gagamitin para matulungan ang communities na nasalanta ng super typhoon Carina. Magtulong-tulong po tayong muli para sa ating mga kababayan," she added.

Celebrities such as Ronnie Liang and Gerald Anderson were among those who also joined rescue efforts.

Ronnie posted a video of them rescuing victims in Barangay Roxas, Quezon City.

"Answering the call of duty as a reservist of the Philippine Army, together with 1302 Ready Reserve Battalion," he wrote.

Gerald rescued a stranded family in Barangay Sto. Domingo, Quezon City.

In a video trending on social media, Gerald is seen holding a child as he and others carry out the rescue operation.

According to a report by ABS-CBN News, Rachelle Joy Kabayao stated that her family had been waiting for three hours when Gerald and other rescuers arrived.

