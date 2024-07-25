^

Herlene Budol thanks Barbie Forteza for rushing to her aid at GMA Gala 2024

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 25, 2024 | 2:30pm
Herlene Budol thanks Barbie Forteza for rushing to her aid at GMA Gala 2024
As uploaded on her Instagram on July 24, 2024, Herlene Budol thanks actress Barbie Forteza for rushing to help her after she stumbled on stage during the GMA Gala 2024 held on July 20, 2024.
MANILA, Philippines — Herlene Budol caught Barbie Forteza during one of the latter's guesting in a GMA show to thank the actress for rushing to her side as she fell face-flat on the ramp during the GMA Gala 2024 held last Saturday. 

The beauty-queen actress uploaded a video of her and Barbie's interaction on her Instagram account yesterday, days after the weekend incident. 

"Nu'ng una hindi ako nakapagpa-salamat sa kanya kasi adrenaline rush ako nu'n e," said Herlene. 

Barefooted, she rushed to one of GMA's studios and when she saw Barbie, they hugged each other. 

"Thank you, ate," she said, which was also the caption of her Instagram post with the video of their interaction. 

Barbie noticed that Herlene did not have any slipper, so she slipped out of her footwear to indicate that she was lending hers to Herlene. 

Herlene said she was not aware of her surroundings or of the people who came to her rescue that night. She was made aware of Barbie rushing to her when people started tagging their viral video on social media. 

Herlene was wearing a Leo Almodal couture piece to the gala. Barbie was on the other part of the stage when Herlene stumbled on the ramp that extended out toward the tables in front. Barbie was seen immediately running toward where Herlene fell down. 

"Basta okay ka. Importante, okay ka," Barbie said. 

"Kailangan ko magpa-salamat kay ate Barbie. Ang lalaki ng gown niya, tinakbo niya," said Herlene. 

In her typical humor, Barbie quipped about how adrenaline rush made her run toward Herlene while dressed in a custom Mak Tumang ball gown. 

"Ang OA (overacting) din naman kasi ng reaction ko, 'di ba? Okay naman siya. Hindi ko rin maintindihan pano ko nagawa 'yun?

"Nu'ng nakita ko siya doon bumagsak, talagang gusto ko lang matulungan siya. Ma-awra niya nang maayos ang damit niya," Barbie explained. 

Herlene noted how fast Barbie ran. "Ang bilis niya tumakbo. Mas nauna pa siya sa iba."

"We look out for each other. Ganyan ang Kapuso, 'di ba?" said Barbie. 

Herlene agreed, saying: "may puso."

