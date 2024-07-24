Christine Bermas lauds Willie Revillame amid 'Maawa kayo sa'kin' plea in 'Wil To Win'

Showbiz newcomer Christine Bermas in an image posted on Instagram on March 2022.

MANILA, Philippines — Vivamax star Christine Bermas revealed that TV host Willie Revillame is really hands-on in his new program "Wil To Win" airing in TV5.

At the recent media conference of her new film "Kaskasero," Christine said that they prepared for about two months before the show started airing.

“Okay pong katrabaho si Kuya Wil. It’s been one week pa lang, pero two months na kaming nagpe-prepare,” she said.

“Okay po siya. Very hands-on. Kapag work, sobrang nakatutok talaga siya,” she added.

Christine said that working in the show gives a lot of fun for her.

“May kaba na may excitement kasi being host sa 'Wil To Win,' parang more of fun. Nagbibigay ka ng saya talaga sa mga tao. Hindi 'yung parang host na you have to perform like a host," she said.

“Nailabas ko sa 'Wil To Win' 'yung self ko na parang kikay-kikay. It’s more of nagpapasaya talaga kami, nag-e-entertain kami ng mga tao sa studio na more than 700 people. Every day nakikita mo sila so iba 'yung saya,” she added.

Directed by Ray-An Ludwig Peralta, starring Christine, Angela Morena and Itan Rosales, "Kaskasero" is now streaming on Vivamax.

Meanwhile, "Maharot" is also now streaming on the video platform and "Daddysitter" will be on their site on August 2.

In “Maharot,” a young man’s fascination with a woman sets him on a path of self-discovery as he navigates love, friendship, and heartache. Starring Aiko Garcia and Victor Relosa, ‘Maharot’ is now streaming exclusively on Vivamax.

Meanwhile, Vivamax star Apple Dy enters the world of sugar dating as a “Daddysitter” in director Christian Paolo Lat’s film of the same title, with Armani Hector, Emil Sandoval, and Mia Cruz rounding out the cast. “Daddysitter” follows Mara (Dy), a college student, who is barely making ends meet despite their food business. She is particularly strained by her brother’s tuition fee expenses following the loss of his scholarship.

RELATED: 'Maawa kayo sa akin': Willie Revillame blasts staff on air