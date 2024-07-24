^

Nora Aunor, Vilma Santos, Maricel Soriano tie for Best Actress at 40th PMPC Star Awards

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
July 24, 2024 | 8:46am
From left: Nora Aunor, Maricel Soriano, and Vilma Santos
The STAR / file, photo release

MANILA, Philippines — The stars aligned at the 40th Philippine Movie Press Club (PMPC) Star Awards as Nora Aunor, Maricel Soriano, and Vilma Santos were joint winners of the Movie Actress of the Year award.

Nora was nominated for "Pieta," Maricel was up for "In His Mother's Eyes," and Vilma got a nod for "When I Met You In Tokyo."

PMPC president Rodel Ocampo Fernando previously noted that it was the first time that "Superstar," "Diamond Star," and "Star for All Season" as well as "Megastar" Cuneta — who was up for "Family of Two" — were nominated in the same category.

Nora and Vilma additionally received the Dekada Award along with Christopher de Leon and Piolo Pascual, based on the number of PMPC Star Awards for Movies acting they've received in the last 40 years.

Two other awards had joint winners as well, Movie Actor of the Year went to Alden Richards for "Five Breakups and a Romance" and Dingdong Dantes for "Rewind," while Movie Supporting Actor of the Year went to JC Santos for "Mallari" and LA Santos for "In His Mother's Eyes."

Alden additionally shared the Movie Loveteam of the Year award with his "Five Breakups and a Romance" co-star Julia Montes, while Dingdong received the Takilya King and Queen with his wife and "Rewind" co-star Marian Rivera.

Veteran actress Liza Lorena and movie producer Vicente del Rosario Jr. received Lifetime Achievement Awards, former PMPC president Ronald K. Constantino received the Ethel Ramos Dean’s Lister Award, and Sen. Bong Revilla received the Darling of the Press award.

RELATED: Alden Richards, Heart Evangelista, Bea Alonzo lead GMA Gala 2024 winners

