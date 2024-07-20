^

Entertainment

Jennylyn Mercado advises Dennis Trillo to make stronger password after hacking incident

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
July 20, 2024 | 5:33pm
Jennylyn Mercado advises Dennis Trillo to make stronger password after hacking incident
Celebrity couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado
STAR / File, Jennylyn Mercado and Dennis Trillo

MANILA, Philippines — Jennylyn Mercado defended her husband, actor Dennis Trillo, after the latter's TikTok hacking incident caused an uproar online. 

The actress reacted to the issue during the recent launch of one of her endorsements. 

As reported in "24 Oras," Jennylyn was unaware of the hacking incident and was only informed about it by her management. 

"Sabi ko, 'Anong nangyari?' 'Yung management ko 'yung nagsabi sa akin. Sabi ko, 'Imposibleng mangyari 'yan. Hindi si Dennis 'yan, hindi siya ganu'n," Jennylyn said. 

Earlier this month, Dennis made headlines after he supposedly replied to a fan's query on his TikTok regarding Jennylyn's absence from GMA-7's new station ID. 

The reply read, "May ABS pa ba?" This caused a stir online as fans of the so-called network wars involving the two major studios in the country, ABS-CBN and GMA-7, were engaged in heated exchanges. 

Dennis' management, Aguila Entertainment, said that the actor's TikTok account was hacked. 

Dennis would later on reiterate that he has no malice towards ABS-CBN, citing his two decades in showbiz with a good standing. 

“Ayokong magpaapekto dahil hindi naman totoo ‘yung mga naririnig ko, mga nabasa kong comments dahil siyempre, na-hack nga ‘yung account ko,” the actor said in an interview with GMA-7 reporter Nelson Canlas. 

“Sa 20 years, sabay tayo sa industriya na ito, wala po akong naging kaaway, wala akong pinagsalitaan ng masama. Wala po akong anything against ABS-CBN. Mataas po ang respeto ko sa kanila, doon po ako nanggaling, doon tayo nanggaling pareho. At siyempre ‘yung respeto, importante sa akin ‘yun, kaya pinapahalagahan ko ‘yan. Ako po ay hindi sasagot ng mga ganong klaseng comments sa isang simpleng tanong. Kaya kong sagutin 'yan with full respect, pero hindi sa ganoong manner,” the actor said. 

As advice, Jennylyn quipped about creating a hack-proof way of protecting Dennis' social media account. 

"Ang advice ko na lang sa kaniya, 'Hirapan mo nga 'yang password mo!" Jennylyn said. 

