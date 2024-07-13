Dennis Trillo reiterates no malice towards ABS-CBN after TikTok hacking

MANILA, Philippines — Kapuso actor Dennis Trillo repeated anew he has no ill things to say about ABS-CBN following the alleged hacking of his TikTok account.

Earlier this month, Dennis' TikTok account answered a TikTok user's query about his wife Jennylyn Mercado's alleged transfer to ABS-CBN with "May ABS pa ba?" which did not sit well with users.

It can be recalled Dennis showbiz career began with ABS-CBN back in 2001 when he was introduced as part of the network's Star Circle Batch 10, along with Bea Alonzo.

The actor's manager Becky Aguila released statement saying Dennis would never say insensitive comments against his home network, ABS-CBN, or any of his colleagues.

Becky also reiterated what Aguila Entertainment general manager Jan Enriquez said that Dennis' TikTok account had been hacked.

Entertainment reporter Nelson Canlas visited Dennis on the set of "Pulang Araw," GMA's upcoming historical series set during World War II, to ask about the aftermath of the incident.

"Hindi naman totoo 'yung mga naririnig ko at nababasa kong comments dahil nga na-hack 'yung account ko," Dennis said. "Sa 20 years ko sa industriya, wala ako naging kaaway, walang pinagsalita ng masama."

Dennis reiterated once he had nothing against ABS-CBN, adding he had a lot of respect for the network and is something he values.

"Ako ay hindi sasagot ng ganong klaseng comment sa isang simpleng tanong, kaya kong sagutin 'yan with full respect pero hindi sa ganoong manner," the actor ended.

"Pulang Araw" begins streaming in Netflix on July 26 and will be airing daily starting July 29 right after "24 Oras" on GMA-7. — VIdeo from GMA Integrated News' YouTube channel

