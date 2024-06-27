^

Melai Cantiveros game for 'Tanging Ina' remake but with consent from Ai-Ai delas Alas

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 27, 2024 | 12:29pm
Melai Cantiveros game for 'Tanging Ina' remake but with consent from Ai-Ai delas Alas
Melai Cantiveros
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — Kapamilya actress Melai Cantiveros is game to do the "Tanging Ina" remake but with a consent from its original actress Ai-Ai delas Alas. 

During the recent media conference of her Bisaya-themed talk show "Kuan-On-One," Melai was asked, “Ang daming nagpu-push na ikaw daw ang mag-remake ng ‘Tanging Ina,' anong masasabi mo du’n?”

“Uhmm, siyempre, tanging ina n’yo rin!” she jokingly said. 

“Kung i-offer sa ‘kin, why not? Sobrang happy pero hindi natin para i-bypass si Ms. Ai Ai delas Alas kasi siya talaga ang ating Queen of Comedy," she added. 

She also mentioned other comediennes and she will do the remake without hurting others' feelings. 

“Ang dami na niyang napatunayan. Nandiyan pa sina Ate Pokey (Pokwang), sina Miss Eugene Domingo,” she explained.

“Kaya kung i-kuan why not, pero wala tayong mga hurt na mga tao,” she added. 

Melai headlines ABS-CBN's first mainstream Bisaya talk show as she brings humor and heartwarming stories to viewers in "Kuan on One," streaming on ABS-CBN Entertainment's YouTube channel and iWantTFC starting this July 2 (Tuesday).

In the recent announcement, Melai shared her excitement for the latest ABS-CBN offering and how the show will bring stories of inspiration and success of celebrities using the Visayan language. 

“Ini ang talk show na para sa mga Bisaya ug mga Bisaya at heart [Ito ang talk show para sa mga Bisaya at para sa mga Bisaya at heart],” she said in the show’s full trailer. 

Besides being a platform for the public to get to know Bisaya celebrities and for the people in Visayas and Mindanao to feel seen and heard through relatable experiences of the prominent Bisaya guests, Melai said that the talk show will spread joy to viewers.

“It’s all about happiness. Dito talaga iiyak ka sa tawa. Relaxation nalang nila [guests] ‘yung interview na Bisaya. It’s all about past na life nila and lahat ng pwede nilang sabihin under the sun in Bisaya na pwede nilang i-open up sa kanilang Kuantie,” Melai explained during her media conference. 

