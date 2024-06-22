BINI Sheena standee goes missing, Lauren Dyogi offers ‘special reward’

MANILA, Philippines — Star Magic Head Lauren Dyogi launched a nationwide campaign to locate a missing life-sized standee of the youngest BINI member Sheena Catacutan.

A video of Direk Lauren was posted on BINI's official social media pages where he thanked Blooms — fans of BINI — for their support of the group including the recently concluded BINI Day held at One Ayala.

Lauren shared a standee of Sheena went missing likely during BINI Day, "I hope hindi siya Bloom pero malamang sa malamang ay Bloom ang taong 'to."

The executive quoted fans' cheer for BINI "Walo Hanggang Dulo" but quipped there were only seven left, pointing to the standees of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha and leader Jhoanna behind him.

"Nakakalungkot kasi to know that isang Bloom ang puwedeng gumawa nito, at the same time very important ito sa amin not only figuratively para kumpleto sila but because it happened on the anniversary day of BINI," Lauren added.

He then announced the start of a "Finding Sheena" campaign for information about the missing standee where fans can chip in via the hashtag #SheenaHanapHanapKita.

Whoever will return the lost Sheena standee will be given a "surprise special reward," though Lauren clarified the returnee should not be the one who took it in the first place.

d ko inakala na dadating sa point na gagawan ng video ni direk lauren yung nawawalang standee ko… guys i made it https://t.co/OxVyrXd3tc — Sheena Catacutan (@bini_sheena) June 20, 2024

Sheena humorously reposted the video on her own social media account not expecting a campaign video was going to be made.

"Di ko inakala na dadating sa point na gagawan ng video ni Direk Lauren 'yung nawawalang standee ko… Guys I made it," Sheena said.

BINI is set to hold its first-ever solo concert in Quezon City's New Frontier Theater during the last three days of June, three years since the group debuted.

