BINI-bee: Jollibee dances BINI's hit 'Pantropiko'

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 12, 2024 | 12:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — The mascot of Jollibee danced the hit "Pantropiko" dance craze of Pinoy pop (P-pop) girl group BINI yesterday to mark the launch of the fast food chain's collaboration toy with Filipino artist Quiccs. 

The JolliTEQ is a limited-edition Jollibee character version of the highly sought-after TEQ63 robot character. The collectible comes in three sizes, three-inch, six-inch, and 12-inch figures, and in a special “meal” packaging.

The JolliTEQ will be available for sale to the public at Quiccs’ booth at the 2024 Toy Convention (ToyCon) from June 14 to 16 in SMX Convention Center, Pasay City. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo; video editing by Anjilica Andaya

