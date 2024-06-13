^

Music

BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
June 13, 2024 | 10:17am
BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd
BINI
The STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI needed to cut their performance at the "Araw ng Kalayaan" concert in Quirino Grandstand yesterday for security concerns.

BINI performed at the government's Independence Day celebration after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his speech. 

The girl group appealed to the crowd to behave after performing their song "Lagi," after seeing some fans have already fainted. 

They then noticed that some fans climbed the scaffolding, and this prompted them to cut short their set to avoid untoward incidents. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by BINI_ph (@bini_ph)

In their official Facebook account, BINI thanked their fans for showing their support in the event, but they made sure that safety came first. 

“Thank you to everyone who supported us tonight! However safety should always come first and we hope for your understanding," they wrote. 

"More chances to see each other real soon! We hope everyone gets home safely tonight. Thank you so much! Happy Independence Day,” they added.

RELATED: BINI reaches 4 million monthly listeners on Spotify

vuukle comment

BINI

INDEPENDENCE DAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge &mdash; reports
1 day ago

BTS to reunite for member Jin's military discharge — reports

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
K-pop boy band BTS will reportedly reunite for the military discharge of its oldest member Jin, the first in the group to...
Music
fbtw
UP soprano to represent Philippines at World Youth Choir 2024 Alumni Session
5 days ago

UP soprano to represent Philippines at World Youth Choir 2024 Alumni Session

By Jan Milo Severo | 5 days ago
A soprano from the University of the Philippines (UP) is set to represent the Philippines at the World Youth...
Music
fbtw
Zsa Zsa Padilla releases new song 'Pag Tinadhana'
6 days ago

Zsa Zsa Padilla releases new song 'Pag Tinadhana'

By Jan Milo Severo | 6 days ago
“Divine Diva” Zsa Zsa Padilla has returned to the recording studio with the launch of her new song “’Pag...
Music
fbtw
Fete de la Musique going big for 30th year in the Philippines
Partner
6 days ago

Fete de la Musique going big for 30th year in the Philippines

By Kristofer Purnell | 6 days ago
The annual Fete de la Musique is marking its 30th year in the Philippines with even more performers and more stages...
Music
fbtw
Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge
6 days ago

Stray Kids, Itzy show how to nail J.Y. Park's 'Like Magic' dance challenge

By Dolly Dy-Zulueta | 6 days ago
In addition to the new limited-edition flavor, three of the hottest K-Pop groups, Stray Kids, Itzy, and Nmixx, as well as...
Music
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with