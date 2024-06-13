BINI stops 'Araw ng Kalayaan' show due to rowdy crowd

MANILA, Philippines — P-pop girl group BINI needed to cut their performance at the "Araw ng Kalayaan" concert in Quirino Grandstand yesterday for security concerns.

BINI performed at the government's Independence Day celebration after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. delivered his speech.

The girl group appealed to the crowd to behave after performing their song "Lagi," after seeing some fans have already fainted.

They then noticed that some fans climbed the scaffolding, and this prompted them to cut short their set to avoid untoward incidents.

In their official Facebook account, BINI thanked their fans for showing their support in the event, but they made sure that safety came first.

“Thank you to everyone who supported us tonight! However safety should always come first and we hope for your understanding," they wrote.

"More chances to see each other real soon! We hope everyone gets home safely tonight. Thank you so much! Happy Independence Day,” they added.

