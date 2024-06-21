^

Entertainment

‘I ask for the real one’: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes

Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo - Philstar.com
June 21, 2024 | 11:26am

MANILA, Philippines —  “Evil - the most evil that you have ever seen,” such was how Rhian Ramos described her character in the upcoming GMA fantasy series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.”

At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, the actress shared to Philstar.com some trivia about her slapping scenes on set. 

“Depends on what my partner says,” she said on how real the slapping scenes could get.

“If they tell me to do a real one, I give them a real one. If they tell me to give them a fake one, it's okay,” she explained.

“I always ask for a real one!”

Rhian was among the celebrity guests at the opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines.  — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos

vuukle comment

RHIAN RAMOS
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
How SB19&rsquo;s Stell became David Foster&rsquo;s friend

How SB19’s Stell became David Foster’s friend

By Nathalie Tomada | 12 hours ago
SB19’s Stell said he felt like a winner after performing Celine Dion’s All By Myself with the power ballad’s...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Never give up on love&rsquo;: Kyline Alcantara confirms date with Kobe Paras, but what&rsquo;s the real score?
play
Exclusive

‘Never give up on love’: Kyline Alcantara confirms date with Kobe Paras, but what’s the real score?

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
She clarified that she did not feel “caged” whenever she was in a relationship.
Entertainment
fbtw
Kim Chiu 'getting closer' to Paulo Avelino

Kim Chiu 'getting closer' to Paulo Avelino

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Kim Chiu said that she and love team partner Paulo Avelino's friendship are getting closer. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Kyline Alcantara congratulates ex Darren Espanto for 10th anniversary concert
play
Exclusive

Kyline Alcantara congratulates ex Darren Espanto for 10th anniversary concert

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 1 day ago
“Maayos na maayos po kami ni Darren ngayon.”
Entertainment
fbtw
How Bb. Pilipinas bets will spend the P1 million pageant&rsquo;s prize money

How Bb. Pilipinas bets will spend the P1 million pageant’s prize money

By Charmie Joy Pagulong | 12 hours ago
From Baguio’s Panagbenga Festival to Rizal Province’s rich artistic heritage-themed ensemble, the 40 candidates...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
WATCH: Rhian Ramos shares wardrobe must-haves
Exclusive

WATCH: Rhian Ramos shares wardrobe must-haves

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre” newcomer shared her most favorite...
Entertainment
fbtw
Solenn Heussaff raring to go back to acting via 'Encantadia Sanggre'
Exclusive

Solenn Heussaff raring to go back to acting via 'Encantadia Sanggre'

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
Actress-artist Solenn Heussaff revealed that she is just waiting to be called on set to portray again her iconic TV character...
Entertainment
fbtw
&lsquo;Boy meets girl&rsquo;: Rhian Ramos describes personal style
Exclusive

‘Boy meets girl’: Rhian Ramos describes personal style

By Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo | 2 hours ago
Rhian rocked a British rock-inspired outfit. She clarified, however, that her personal style is not always British grung...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cheska Kramer proud of well-rounded children&nbsp;excelling in behavior, academics, sports
Exclusive

Cheska Kramer proud of well-rounded children excelling in behavior, academics, sports

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 2 hours ago
The formerly active actress said that it was intentional parenting on her and the cager's side. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with