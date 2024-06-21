‘I ask for the real one’: Rhian Ramos shares trivia about her slapping scenes

MANILA, Philippines — “Evil - the most evil that you have ever seen,” such was how Rhian Ramos described her character in the upcoming GMA fantasy series “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre.”

At the recent opening of Bally’s new Rustan’s Makati store, the actress shared to Philstar.com some trivia about her slapping scenes on set.

“Depends on what my partner says,” she said on how real the slapping scenes could get.

“If they tell me to do a real one, I give them a real one. If they tell me to give them a fake one, it's okay,” she explained.

“I always ask for a real one!”

Rhian was among the celebrity guests at the opening of Bally's Rustan's Makati store.