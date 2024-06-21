Rhian Ramos gives ‘easiest’ styling hack

MANILA, Philippines — Rhian Ramos was among the celebrity guests at the recent opening of Bally’s Rustan’s Makati store, which according to the department store chain’s statement, marks a significant milestone in the Swiss luxury brand's expansion in the Philippines.

In an exclusive interview with Philstar.com, the “Encantadia Chronicles: Sang'gre” newcomer shared a practical styling guide.

“I guess my easiest tip would be if you don't know what to wear, wear neutrals, black, white, brown. It's always safe,” she assured.

Situated in the prestigious shopping destination, the 81-square-meter new Bally space embodies the contemporary fashion house’s refined aesthetic. The store entrance guides customers on a journey of subtle elegance, welcoming them with warm wood tones reminiscent of Swiss natural landscapes. The materials blend seamlessly, revealing a rich diversity of textures as visitors journey further into the space.

Signature elements, such as meticulously designed wooden boiserie, are integral to the store's identity. The exquisite marble contrasts strikingly with the wood, complemented by walls finished flawlessly in beige.

The seating area, specially designed for comfort and sophistication, provides a space to admire and try on Bally’s iconic shoes. This area features a mix of plush seating, sophisticated velvet, and black metal, an expression of style and luxury. In line with its environmental commitment, the strong emphasis on natural woods pays tribute to the brand's identity while reflecting its dedication to sustainability. — Video by Deni Rose M. Afinidad-Bernardo, video editing by Martin Ramos