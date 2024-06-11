Kitchie Nadal on marriage, motherhood and music

Kitchie Nadal makes the concertgoers feel nostalgic at her first solo concert held at the New Frontier Theater.

MANILA, Philippines — Kitchie Nadal had a successful staging of her first solo concert on June 2 at the New Frontier Theater, where she performed her greatest hits Same Ground, Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin, Bulong, among others.

Though she resides in Spain now, with her two kids and husband, she would come back to the Philippines from time to time to do gigs and spend time with her friends and family in the country.

“Last year, I was here for three months. I don’t really feel deprived because I get to go home. Sinusulit ko talaga. And then I rest again and do recording at home,” she told The STAR in a one-on-one chat.

The singer-songwriter also shared with this paper how she and her Spanish journalist husband met and how their love story started, as well as her journey to motherhood, and the evolution of her music.

Kitchie and now-husband Carlos Lopez ran into each other while the latter was working with a non-governmental organization called All Hands and Hearts. As she recalled, “They’re volunteers. They helped people. It just happened that at that time, there was (Super Typhoon) Yolanda. Actually, my family is from Tacloban. So I started doing like volunteer work.”

“And at that time, my friend from Bantayan, Cebu invited me to perform and do a charity gig. And it just so happened that his (Carlos’) office, I mean his colleagues, they were there to watch the show and that was how I met him,” she added.

“Na-love at first sight siya. Nagpa-picture siya. He told me that he has a friend who’s a fan. Tapos nagpa-picture kami tapos ayun napansin ko OK naman siya, yung pagkatao,” she said with a laugh.

“Kasi parang yung island na yun, lahat din magkakakilala. So parang siyempre ‘pag kayo-kayo lang nandun, ma-meet niyo talaga yung isa’t isa. Lahat talaga. You have to be good friends with everyone.”

They dated for about a year and tied the knot in February 2015 in Tagaytay. They are now blessed with two sons, Keon and Iago.

The Original Pilipino Music (OPM) rocker mused that she learned a lot from being a mother. “But No. 1 is patience and also I think my faith. I think dun talaga ako lumalim. My faith in God, masusubukan talaga in a good way.”

Kitchie reunites with her contemporaries in the band scene --- Acel Bisa, Aia de Leon, Barbie Almalbis, Hannah Romawac, and Lougee Basabas.

Kitchie continued that she is a “very hands-on” mom and at the same time, “soft.” “It’s my husband who’s very… masyadong disciplined with the kids. Ako yung medyo soft ako sa kids.”

“But of course, like, I’m aware of that. Since I’m aware of that, I really try my best to be parang…to put my foot down if I need to. I really do try na hindi palagpasin if I have to (reprimand them) pagsabihan or pagalitan sila,” she added.

Are her kids also musically inclined like their mom? “That’s my hope,” she replied. “I don’t force them. I don’t force my son. He is already six years old. But I just noticed that he loves songs also. He makes his own songs, not write but I’m surprised that spontaneous. Bigla siyang kakanta. I guess that’s very common among kids but I don’t know, I noticed nasa tono siya.”

She continued, “He doesn’t play any instruments but the plan is I will try to encourage him to learn the piano, at least, the keyboards. ‘Cause my mom is also a classical pianist. She’s the one who influenced me, with my music.”

Speaking of music, Kitchie opened her “SAME GROUND: Kitchie Nadal’s 20th Anniversary Concert” with Breathe, then Fire and Run.

“Is this true? Welcome to my first solo major concert. After 20 years, ngayon lang ako na-convince. Ngayon lang nawala ang takot ko dahil sa pagmamahal ninyo. Totoo pala yun no? Perfect love casts out all fears,” she told the crowd.

Photos from Kitchie’s Instagram page Kitchie with her husband Carlos Lopez and son Iago.

Kitchie likewise revealed that she had an acting stint in a CineFilipino Film Festival 2013 entry called “The Muses” with Janelle Jamer. Snippets of the film were shown on the stage’s background LED screen and Janelle later joined her on stage to sing Salita.

Kitchie also played her ditties that were used in the soundtracks of movies and series, such as, Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin for the Philippine remake of the South Korean series “Lovers in Paris;” Makulay Na Buhay for “I Luv NY;” Iniibig Kita for Erik Matti’s “Rounin;” With Whom for “Silong,” and Majika for GMA Network’s fantasy series of the same title.

Moreover, Kitchie reunited with her contemporaries in the band scene — Barbie Almalbis, Aia de Leon, Lougee Basabas, Hannah Romawac and Acel Bisa — to sing Imago’s Sundo, which Kitchie described as “Tanaw” concert repeat. “Tanaw” was the title of the ‘90s female rock idols’ successful joint concert last year.

Kitchie briefly exited the stage to give way to Barbie’s performance of Torpe. The former returned to the stage with Zild Benitez to mount TL Ako Sayo and Eraserheads’ Ligaya with Monty Macalino of Mayonnaise. Monty, as well, entertained the concertgoers with his smash Jopay.

The singer-songwriter with her sons, Keon and Iago.

The former Mojofly vocalist made sure to include the motherhood anthem Lahat, worship song Goodness of God, and The Cranberries’ Dreams and Linger in her set list. She performed it with her family and friends.

She also included a cover of the classics Superstar and I’ll Be There with her mom playing on piano. I’ll Be There is a track she dedicated to her dad who passed on last month. It was his dad’s personal favorite and the tune she sang before he lost consciousness.

The audience had a special participation in the show as they belted out the singer’s hits in the “Kitchie Nadal Medley Karaoke” segment.

The crowd went nostalgic when Kitchie rendered Same Ground, Huwag na Huwag Mong Sasabihin, Bulong toward the end of the show and the encore Simula Ngayon.

The concert was presented by Big Brew and Rolling Gum, in partnership with GNN Entertainment Productions. The event was supported by B Hotel Alabang, JB Music, Ellen Drilon Makeup, and Southbay Studios.