^

Entertainment

'Panday' creator, director Carlo J. Caparas dies

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
May 26, 2024 | 10:49am
'Panday' creator, director Carlo J. Caparas dies
Writer, director and producer Carlo J. Caparas
Bloodties PH via Peach Caparas Facebook

MANILA, Philippines — Comic strip writer and director Carlo J. Caparas has passed away. He was 80. 

His daughter Peach Caparas confirmed his demise and wrote an ode to her father on Facebook. The director's cause of death was not revealed. 

Titled "Sa Bawat Tipa ng Makinilya", Caparas' daughter looked back on her father's achievements as a writer who had created some of the most memorable characters on comic strips and films. 

"Sa kanyang taglay na brilyo mga obra maestrang nobela kanyang nabuo. 'Panday', 'Pieta', 'Elias Paniki', 'Bakekang', 'Totoy Bato' ang ilan lamang sa mga ito," the younger Caparas wrote. 

"'Pack up na Direk.' Oras na ng uwian. Hayaang kasaysayan ang humusga sa iyong mga obra. Salamat Direk Carlo J. sa mga dibuho at istorya. Mga istoryang nabuo sa bawat tipa ng iyong makinilya…" ended her ode. 

She added a note for her late father: "Dad, you will forever be loved, cherished, and honored…by all of us." 

In the comments section of her Facebook post, Peach said that her father's wake will start on Monday, May 27, from 12 p.m. to 12 midnight at the Golden Haven Memorial Chapels and Crematorium in Las Piñas City.

As mentioned by his daughter, Caparas created some of the enduring popular fictional characters, including Panday (with artist Steve Gan), Bakekang, Joaquin Bordado and Totoy Bato. Many of his characters were made into TV shows and films. 

"I patterned Panday after FPJ (the late actor Fernando Poe Jr.," Caparas told the late entertainment editor and columnist Ricky Lo.

"Writers (like me) of high-adventure stories had no other actor in mind than FPJ as bida when they drew their (komiks) novels. Panday was made-to-order for FPJ. I asked Steve Gan (the artist) to copy FPJ’s facial features to the smallest detail when Panday was serialized in Pilipino Komiks. Pero siyempre, hindi naman nakopya eksakto ni Steve although hawig na hawig."

Poe eventually starred, produced and directed the 1980 film "Ang Panday," based on Caparas and Gan's komiks character. 

RELATED: How Carlo J. created Panday

vuukle comment

CARLO J CAPARAS

PANDAY
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Alden Richards trended online after hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia...
Entertainment
fbtw
Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring
play

Ivana Alawi reveals where she got her diamond ring

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kapamilya actress Ivana Alawi revealed how she got her diamond ring. 
Entertainment
fbtw
George Lucas on 'Star Wars' critics, diversity, and sneaking into Cannes

George Lucas on 'Star Wars' critics, diversity, and sneaking into Cannes

By Andrew Marszal | 1 day ago
George Lucas told Cannes how he had to sneak into his own first premiere at the French film festival and explained why...
Entertainment
fbtw
The Blackman Magic

The Blackman Magic

By MJ Marfori | 1 day ago
Jam-packed meet and greet at a mall, with floors filled with people to the brim, random fans asking for pictures and mementos,...
Entertainment
fbtw
Beauty queens ready to pursue show business with Sparkle

Beauty queens ready to pursue show business with Sparkle

By Jerry Donato | 2 days ago
The pageant world was well-represented in Sparkle GMA Artist Center’s annual event “Signed for Stardom,”...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year&rsquo;s Miss Universe

Chelsea Manalo is on historic campaign at this year’s Miss Universe

By Jerry Donato | 11 hours ago
The win of Chelsea Manalo as this year’s Miss Universe Philippines was dubbed a surprise and historic by pageant enthusiasts...
Entertainment
fbtw
'One More Chance' musical getting another run later this year

'One More Chance' musical getting another run later this year

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
The Philippine Educational Theater Association announced its production "One More Chance," inspired by the 2007 Cathy Garcia-Sampana...
Entertainment
fbtw
Kris Lawrence creates soundscapes for Daniel Padilla's theme park

Kris Lawrence creates soundscapes for Daniel Padilla's theme park

By Jan Milo Severo | 21 hours ago
Singer Kris Lawrence channels his musical genius to create a backdrop of ambient soundscapes for J Castles, the recently-opened...
Entertainment
fbtw
Filipino animated short film wins at 2 Florida festivals

Filipino animated short film wins at 2 Florida festivals

By Kristofer Purnell | 21 hours ago
Nelson “Blog” Caliguia Jr.'s "Sulayman," a Filipino animated short film based on the Maguindanao folktale...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with