Zendaya attends opening of Tom Holland's West End comeback 'Romeo and Juliet'

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Zendaya was the ever supportive girlfriend after attending the opening show of Jamie Lloyd's version of "Romeo and Juliet," starring her partner and fellow actor Tom Holland.

"Romeo and Juliet" marked Holland's return to West End since his stage debut as the titular character in "Billy Elliot the Musical" over a decade ago.

The "Euphoria" actress, clad in an all-black gothic ensemble by Vivienne Westwood, made sure not to steal the limelight from Holland and his co-actors by quickly entering and exiting a stage door.

Several other Marvel stars attended the show like couple Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton, Arian Moayed, and Lashana Lynch. Hiddleston, Ashton and Moayed starred in previous Lloyd productions. The theater legend himself, Andrew Lloyd Webber, also in attendance.

Holland, Francesca Amewudah-Rivers (who played Juliet), and the rest of the "Romeo and Juliet" cast received a standing ovation from The Duke of York's Theatre crowd.

NOT Z TAKING A PICTURE OF HIM ???????????? pic.twitter.com/hIiP2EQQIm — ???????????????????????????????????? ? (@dreamwithlali) May 23, 2024

After the show, Holland (also in all black by Prada) sported a much shorter haircut for a special date night with Zendaya to celebrate the occasion.

One fan even captured on video Zendaya taking out a camera to document Holland thanking fans and entering their vehicle.

"Romeo and Juliet" will continue to run at The Duke of York's Theatre until August 3, with all tickets already sold out.

It has been a busy couple of months for Zendaya, who did the promotional rounds for her recently released films "Dune: Part Two" and "Challengers." She was also a co-chair at this year's Met Gala.

The actors first met during auditions for Marvel's "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2016. They confirmed their relationship in November 2021.

RELATED: Tom Holland's 'Romeo and Juliet' heading to Broadway after West End run — report