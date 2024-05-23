^

Entertainment

Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

Jan Milo Severo - Philstar.com
May 23, 2024 | 5:28pm
Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting
Alden Richards

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards trended online after hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia Arena last night.

Though Alden's hosting gave birth to shouting memes, Filipinos still seem to love the actor as he has been trending on X since last night. 

Alden joined American TV personality Jeannie Mai, actress Gabbi Garcia, events host Tim Yap and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel in hosting the most prestigous pageant in the country. 

Here are what X users said about Alden:
 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

RELATED: 'Kakaiba kasi madumi': Alden Richards excited for 'legacy' project 'Pulang Araw'

ALDEN RICHARDS

MISS UNIVERSE PHILIPPINES 2024
abtest
