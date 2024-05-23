Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting
MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards trended online after hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia Arena last night.
Though Alden's hosting gave birth to shouting memes, Filipinos still seem to love the actor as he has been trending on X since last night.
Alden joined American TV personality Jeannie Mai, actress Gabbi Garcia, events host Tim Yap and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel in hosting the most prestigous pageant in the country.
Here are what X users said about Alden:
No one:— Jai Cabajar (@jaicabajar) May 22, 2024
Alden Richards: pic.twitter.com/zNYKkCFSdb
Ang galing mong host.. very good ka.. your smile and energy is very infectious !#ALDENRichards— ???DYNES???.*? (@DYNESdaines) May 22, 2024
MUPHxALDEN 2YrsinaRow #ALDENxMUPH2024 pic.twitter.com/86rxu0iExl
I dunno but he was okay for me last night. Ang ganda ng diction nya and hindi naman always nasigaw. Ganda ng connection sa co-hosts. Ang gwapo pa. Taas ng engagement din, even gained new fans from thailand and vietnam. #AldenRichards— mK | ?????? ???-??w??? (@misskim_J) May 23, 2024
Alden Richards really did a great job in hosting. Ang consistent ng energy and everyone is talking about his 'nakagugulat' and 'galit' announcement, it was effective. Some people might not like how he host, but he improved a lot. He can attract and hype the crowd. I love it. ?????— h (@_seonstay) May 22, 2024
The host tonight. I'd love to hear it like a hundred rounds.#ALDENxMUPH2024 #ALDENRichards— Tine (@tineeee_18) May 23, 2024
MUPHxALDEN 2YrsinaRow pic.twitter.com/POogxC70Th
Ang pogi naman ng host na yan. Congrats Alden!????@aldenrichards02 #KathDen #AldenRichards #KathDenMagics #KathrynBernardo pic.twitter.com/5bzkiFweUO— KATHDEN MAGICS GLOBAL (@KathDenMagics) May 23, 2024
Congratulations to Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards for doing a great job hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night! ?#AldenRichards pic.twitter.com/DZ6ccdkD29— AldenKnights (@AldenKnights) May 23, 2024
Mag 2 am na pero ang Taas pa rin ng Energy ko, nahawa ata ako kay Alden haha?CP ko na lang ang Lowbat ????— ForwARd (@AlexiaSmith4080) May 22, 2024
I'm so Proud on you Dude @aldenrichards02 you did Great tonight ????????#ALDENxMUPH2024#ALDENRichards
MUPHxALDEN 2YrsinaRow pic.twitter.com/XBZhKelIHr
Alden's hosting at the Ms. Universe Philippines event last night was commendable. While it wasn't flawless, it exceeded expectations. He looked dashingly handsome, and he carried his suits with grace.#ALDENxMUPH2024#ALDENRichards— Gen (@IamTeacherGen) May 23, 2024
Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pic.twitter.com/V758iZWU1D
First time to make a solo edit ????— d (@danseunggi) May 23, 2024
Sorry na... ang pogi lang niya talaga last night ??????????
#ALDENRichards pic.twitter.com/C35dzER5Y8
