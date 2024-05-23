Internet users react to Alden Richards' Miss Universe Philippines 2024 hosting

MANILA, Philippines — Alden Richards trended online after hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night in Mall of Asia Arena last night.

Though Alden's hosting gave birth to shouting memes, Filipinos still seem to love the actor as he has been trending on X since last night.

Alden joined American TV personality Jeannie Mai, actress Gabbi Garcia, events host Tim Yap and Miss Universe 2022 R'Bonney Gabriel in hosting the most prestigous pageant in the country.

Here are what X users said about Alden:



Ang galing mong host.. very good ka.. your smile and energy is very infectious !#ALDENRichards

MUPHxALDEN 2YrsinaRow #ALDENxMUPH2024 pic.twitter.com/86rxu0iExl — ???DYNES???.*? (@DYNESdaines) May 22, 2024

I dunno but he was okay for me last night. Ang ganda ng diction nya and hindi naman always nasigaw. Ganda ng connection sa co-hosts. Ang gwapo pa. Taas ng engagement din, even gained new fans from thailand and vietnam. #AldenRichards — mK | ?????? ???-??w??? (@misskim_J) May 23, 2024

Alden Richards really did a great job in hosting. Ang consistent ng energy and everyone is talking about his 'nakagugulat' and 'galit' announcement, it was effective. Some people might not like how he host, but he improved a lot. He can attract and hype the crowd. I love it. ????? — h (@_seonstay) May 22, 2024

The host tonight. I'd love to hear it like a hundred rounds.#ALDENxMUPH2024 #ALDENRichards

MUPHxALDEN 2YrsinaRow pic.twitter.com/POogxC70Th — Tine (@tineeee_18) May 23, 2024

Congratulations to Asia’s Multimedia Star Alden Richards for doing a great job hosting the Miss Universe Philippines 2024 coronation night! ?#AldenRichards pic.twitter.com/DZ6ccdkD29 — AldenKnights (@AldenKnights) May 23, 2024

Mag 2 am na pero ang Taas pa rin ng Energy ko, nahawa ata ako kay Alden haha?CP ko na lang ang Lowbat ????

I'm so Proud on you Dude @aldenrichards02 you did Great tonight ????????#ALDENxMUPH2024#ALDENRichards

MUPHxALDEN 2YrsinaRow pic.twitter.com/XBZhKelIHr — ForwARd (@AlexiaSmith4080) May 22, 2024

Alden's hosting at the Ms. Universe Philippines event last night was commendable. While it wasn't flawless, it exceeded expectations. He looked dashingly handsome, and he carried his suits with grace.#ALDENxMUPH2024#ALDENRichards

Miss Universe Philippines 2024 pic.twitter.com/V758iZWU1D — Gen (@IamTeacherGen) May 23, 2024

First time to make a solo edit ????



Sorry na... ang pogi lang niya talaga last night ??????‍????



#ALDENRichards pic.twitter.com/C35dzER5Y8 — d (@danseunggi) May 23, 2024

