Jason Momoa teases playing DC characters other than Aquaman

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jason Momoa is best known at the moment for his portrayal of Arthur Curry or Aquaman, but he has not shut the door on possibly playing other characters in the DC cinematic universe.

Momoa is at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival promoting the ocean documentary "Deep Rising," which he narrated. He dropped by the Variety Studio to discuss a recent meeting he had with new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“It’s very, very wonderful. I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got a lot of good things coming," said Momoa.

The actor will be portraying Arthur Curry again in the much-anticipated "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" currently slated to come out in December 2023.

Momoa shared that he and his partner actually worked on the initial 55-page treatment for the "Aquaman" sequel, which involves his character talking to the United Nations about the melting ice caps.

WATCH: Jason Momoa gets real about Aquaman and other DC roles

“There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us, or aliens from another place. It’s really just us ruining our planet... the fact we need to get it together and save our home,” continued Momoa.

The "Aquaman" star is also rumored to be playing another DC Comics fan favorite, the bounty hunter alien Lobo.

The actor simply said of any potential DC ventures, "I’ll always be Aquaman... ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny, savage and charming once in a while."

At Sundance 2023, Momoa reunited with his "Game of Thrones" co-star Emilia Clarke, who admitted in her Variety interview that she is avoiding the show's prequel series "House of the Dragon" because it's "so weird," comparing it to attending a school reunion not organized by one's batch. — Video from Variety

