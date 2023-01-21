^

Entertainment

Jason Momoa teases playing DC characters other than Aquaman

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
January 21, 2023 | 4:37pm
Jason Momoa teases playing DC characters other than Aquaman
Jason Momoa as Aquaman.
Jason Momoa via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — Actor Jason Momoa is best known at the moment for his portrayal of Arthur Curry or Aquaman, but he has not shut the door on possibly playing other characters in the DC cinematic universe.

Momoa is at the 2023 Sundance Film Festival promoting the ocean documentary "Deep Rising," which he narrated. He dropped by the Variety Studio to discuss a recent meeting he had with new DC Studio heads James Gunn and Peter Safran.

“It’s very, very wonderful. I’m in the house of Warner Bros. and they are liking a lot of stuff I’m doing. We got a lot of good things coming," said Momoa.

The actor will be portraying Arthur Curry again in the much-anticipated "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" currently slated to come out in December 2023.

Momoa shared that he and his partner actually worked on the initial 55-page treatment for the "Aquaman" sequel, which involves his character talking to the United Nations about the melting ice caps.

WATCH: Jason Momoa gets real about Aquaman and other DC roles

“There’s no far off galaxy coming to destroy us, or aliens from another place. It’s really just us ruining our planet... the fact we need to get it together and save our home,” continued Momoa.

The "Aquaman" star is also rumored to be playing another DC Comics fan favorite, the bounty hunter alien Lobo.

The actor simply said of any potential DC ventures, "I’ll always be Aquaman... ain’t anyone coming in there and taking shit. There might be some other characters, too. I can play other things, too. I can be funny, savage and charming once in a while."

At Sundance 2023, Momoa reunited with his "Game of Thrones" co-star Emilia Clarke, who admitted in her Variety interview that she is avoiding the show's prequel series "House of the Dragon" because it's "so weird," comparing it to attending a school reunion not organized by one's batch. — Video from Variety

RELATED: Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

AQUAMAN

DC COMICS

JASON MOMOA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

'Buti wala nang career': Kris Lawrence slammed after saying waiter benefits from Alex Gonzaga incident

By Jan Milo Severo | 2 days ago
Singer Kris Lawrence believed that the waiter in the Alex Gonzaga incident will benefit after the actress-vlogger smeared...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

Mo Twister calls Alex Gonzaga 'drunk, stupid, narcissist'

By Jan Milo Severo | 3 days ago
DJ Mo Twister criticized his former "Juicy" co-host Alex Gonzaga for smearing icing on a waiter's face. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses
Exclusive

Why The Philippines lost at Miss Universe 2022: 3 expert analyses

By Bernard Decloedt | 3 days ago
Filipino pageant fans never saw it coming: The Philippines ended its longest streak in the semifinals of Miss Universe after...
Entertainment
fbtw
Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows
Sponsored

Mix and match your Christmas parties with exciting movies and TV shows

By Euden Valdez | December 27, 2022 - 1:30pm
To get you started on curating an unforgettable holiday screening, here’s a mix of films or TV shows for different Christmas...
Entertainment
fbtw
Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

Cristy Fermin recalls how she allegedly paid for Toni Gonzaga's concert tickets she thought were free

By Jan Milo Severo | 11 days ago
Veteran showbiz columnist Cristy Fermin claimed that Toni Gonzaga's mom Pinty gave her concert tickets, but she was asked...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas

After BAFTA nod, 'Triangle of Sadness,' 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' return to PH cinemas

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 41 minutes ago
The two critically acclaimed films are set to make a comeback on Philippine cinemas on January 25. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Steven Spielberg to produce docu on legendary composer John Williams

Steven Spielberg to produce docu on legendary composer John Williams

By Kristofer Purnell | 3 hours ago
John Williams, considered by many to be the greatest film composer to have ever lived, is the next high-profile figure whose...
Entertainment
fbtw
Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya'&nbsp;

Julie Anne San Jose, Rayver Cruz cover 'Pag-ibig na Kaya' 

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 4 hours ago
The onscreen couple did a cover of the 2007 hit song "Pag-ibig na Kaya," by Christian Bautista and Rachelle Ann Go. The song...
Entertainment
fbtw
Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

Pinoy horror film premiering at Sundance 'In My Mother's Skin' to get wide release on Prime Video

By Kristofer Purnell | 5 hours ago
"In My Mother's Skin" is a part of this year's Sundance Midnight Section and its only non-English entry; the sole Filipino...
Entertainment
fbtw
Battle of Two Tonis: Toni Gonzaga, Otin G draw crowds to their concerts

Battle of Two Tonis: Toni Gonzaga, Otin G draw crowds to their concerts

By Kathleen A. Llemit | 6 hours ago
Last night, two Tonis held shows for their fans. The original, Toni Gonzaga, saw her fans troop to the Araneta Coliseum with...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with