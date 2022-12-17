New 'PokÃ©mon' series will no longer be about Ash Ketchum

^

New 'Pokémon' series will no longer be about Ash Ketchum

Kristofer Purnell - Philstar.com
December 17, 2022 | 3:43pm
New 'Pokémon' series will no longer be about Ash Ketchum
Ash Ketchum and Pikachu from "Pokémon"
Pokémon

MANILA, Philippines — After being the face of "Pokémon" for over 25 years, trainer Ash Ketchum will not be the main character of the anime's upcoming series in 2023.

“Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series” saw Ash finally win the title of World Champion and top Pokémon trainer, and upon its closure next year a new series will focus on two new trainers.

Liko and Roy will be the dual pair of protagonists accompanied by the starter Pokémon from the Paldea region — Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly — as seen in the recent “Pokémon Scarlet” and “Pokémon Violet” video games.

"Across the wide world, a brand-new dream and adventure is about to begin," goes the teaser for the still unnamed new "Pokémon" show.

Sarah Natochenny, the voice of Ash for the English dub since 2006 after taking over from original voice actor Veronica Taylor, expressed her gratefulness of being able to voice the Pokémon trainer for nearly two decades.

"No matter what lies beyond his final chapter, he’ll live forever in the hearts of many generations to come," the actress wrote on Twitter. "I'll keep him present for all of us in every way I can."

The final special episodes of “Pokémon Ultimate Journeys" will see Ash and fan-favorite Pokémon Pikachu reunite with familiar faces like Brock, Misty, Gary, Team Rocket, and some of Ash’s most famous Pokémon.

These 11 episodes will begin airing on January 13, 2023 before the transition to the new series.

RELATED: ITZY shares Pokémon memories, stars in new Pokémon commercial

ASH KETCHUM

PIKACHU

POKEMON
