Deniece Cornejo now allowed to accept visitors

MANILA, Philippines — Friends and family of Deniece Cornejo can now visit her in Correctional Institution for Women (CIW) in Mandaluyong City after she was convicted by the court due to serious illegal detention for ransom filed by Vhong Navarro.

The model is in the custody of CIW-Reception and Diagnostic Center (RDC) for 60 days.

In a 94-page decision, Taguig RTC Branch 153 has sentenced Deniece, Cedrick Lee, Ferdinand Guerrero, and Simeon Raz to Reclusion Perpetua, equivalent to 40 years imprisonment, for their involvement in the 2014 case concerning the extortion and assault of Vhong.

Apart from jail time, the RTC also ordered the accused individuals to pay Vhong P100,000 in civil indemnity, P100,000 as moral damages and P100,000 as exemplary damages.

Meanwhile, Deniece's father, Dennis Cornejo, said his daughter was a victim of "trial by publicity."

In his interview with Pep.ph, Dennis said they were heartbroken by the decision of the court.

“Trial by publicity ang nangyari sa amin, e. Kami, mga simpleng tao lang kaya durog na durog kami talaga. Pero kami naman, nire-respeto namin kung ano ang magiging desisyon," he said.

“It was very, very painful na ganoon ang magiging result. Masyadong masakit sa part namin," he added.

