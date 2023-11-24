Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez to star in Japanese-era drama

Director Dominic Zapata (fifth from left in light blue) with the cast of historical action-drama "Pulang Araw" Epy Quizon, Angelu de Leon, David Licauco, Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Alden Richards, Rochelle Pangilinan and Aidan Veneracion.

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 is producing yet another historical drama with Barbie Forteza and David Licauco for 2024 after the successful 2022 hit "Maria Clara at Ibarra."

The popular TV couple, also known as BarDa, will be joined by Alden Richards and Sanya Lopez in the Japanese-era drama "Pulang Araw."

The cast reveal was announced at the end of the "24 Oras" newscast yesterday.

Dubbed historical action-drama series, "Pulang Araw" is a "poignant and emotionally-charged tale set against the intertwined lives of four childhood friends, Eduardo, Hiroshi and the half-sisters, Teresita and Adelina. As war ravages their homeland and Japanese forces occupy the country, their dreams, loyalties and friendships are tested."

Barbie is reunited with Sanya in the upcoming show. They starred in the afternoon drama "The Half Sisters." Sanya is also the sister of her real-life boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto.

Barbie and Sanya will play half-sisters Adelina and Teresita. They both dream of becoming vaudeville stars and achieved stardom as the duo "Chinita and Morena." Their dreams were interrupted when the Japanese forces occupied the country during World War II.

Alden and David are their childhood friends.

Alden is Adelina's brother, Eduardo, on her mother side. He is half-Filipino and half-American who longs for the love of Teresita.

David will play Hiroshi Tanaka, the son of a Japanese immigrant. He grows up with the three but had to leave for Japan. When he comes back, he realizes his childhood friends have become vaudeville stars.

Rhian Ramos plays the special role of Fina, the mother of Adelina and Eduardo who died from a disease.

Other actors who were revealed to join the upcoming drama are Epy Quizon, Angelu de Leon, Rochelle Pangilinan, Mikoy Morales, Aidan Veneracion and Ashley Ortega.

"Masarap gumawa ng teleserye na alam mong 'pag nagawa mo ito, maraming mai-inspire e. At gusto kong maramdaman 'yung struggle noon ng mga Filipino, kung paano nila nalagpasan 'yung WWII noon," said Sanya.

GMA has not revealed the release date of "Pulang Araw" but said it will be aired next year.

