^

Entertainment

Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez to star in Japanese-era drama

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
November 24, 2023 | 11:02am
Barbie Forteza, David Licauco, Alden Richards, Sanya Lopez to star in Japanese-era drama
Director Dominic Zapata (fifth from left in light blue) with the cast of historical action-drama "Pulang Araw" Epy Quizon, Angelu de Leon, David Licauco, Barbie Forteza, Sanya Lopez, Alden Richards, Rochelle Pangilinan and Aidan Veneracion.
Sparkle GMA Artist via Instagram

MANILA, Philippines — GMA-7 is producing yet another historical drama with Barbie Forteza and David Licauco for 2024 after the successful 2022 hit "Maria Clara at Ibarra." 

The popular TV couple, also known as BarDa, will be joined by Alden Richards and Sanya Lopez in the Japanese-era drama "Pulang Araw." 

The cast reveal was announced at the end of the "24 Oras" newscast yesterday. 

Dubbed historical action-drama series, "Pulang Araw" is a "poignant and emotionally-charged tale set against the intertwined lives of four childhood friends, Eduardo, Hiroshi and the half-sisters, Teresita and Adelina. As war ravages their homeland and Japanese forces occupy the country, their dreams, loyalties and friendships are tested."

Barbie is reunited with Sanya in the upcoming show. They starred in the afternoon drama "The Half Sisters." Sanya is also the sister of her real-life boyfriend, actor Jak Roberto. 

Related: ER Ejercito call Barbie Forteza, David Licauco the next Nora Aunor, Rudy Fernandez

Barbie and Sanya will play half-sisters Adelina and Teresita. They both dream of becoming vaudeville stars and achieved stardom as the duo "Chinita and Morena." Their dreams were interrupted when the Japanese forces occupied the country during World War II. 

Alden and David are their childhood friends. 

Alden is Adelina's brother, Eduardo, on her mother side. He is half-Filipino and half-American who longs for the love of Teresita. 

David will play Hiroshi Tanaka, the son of a Japanese immigrant. He grows up with the three but had to leave for Japan. When he comes back, he realizes his childhood friends have become vaudeville stars. 

Rhian Ramos plays the special role of Fina, the mother of Adelina and Eduardo who died from a disease. 

Other actors who were revealed to join the upcoming drama are Epy Quizon, Angelu de Leon, Rochelle Pangilinan, Mikoy Morales, Aidan Veneracion and Ashley Ortega. 

"Masarap gumawa ng teleserye na alam mong 'pag nagawa mo ito, maraming mai-inspire e. At gusto kong maramdaman 'yung struggle noon ng mga Filipino, kung paano nila nalagpasan 'yung WWII noon," said Sanya. 

GMA has not revealed the release date of "Pulang Araw" but said it will be aired next year. 

RELATED: 'Our personal lives are off-limits': Barbie Forteza on 'BarDa' going real

vuukle comment

ALDEN RICHARDS

BARBIE FORTEZA

DAVID LICAUCO

GMA-7

SANYA LOPEZ
Philstar
x
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollow Daniel Padilla, Andrea Brillantes over rumored betrayal

By Jan Milo Severo | 1 day ago
Kathryn Bernardo's celebrity friends unfollowed Daniel Padilla and Andrea Brillantes over a rumored betrayal. 
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran television host Boy Abunda revealed that he was invited to be a judge at the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran television host Boy Abunda revealed that he was invited to be a judge at the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

Boy Abunda invited but disqualified to judge Miss Universe 2023

By Kristofer Purnell | 1 day ago
Veteran television host Boy Abunda revealed that he was invited to be a judge at the recently concluded Miss Universe 2023...
Entertainment
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Best bets for the year-end hit charts

Best bets for the year-end hit charts

By Baby A. Gil | 12 hours ago
The year is nearing its end but the arrival of new music has no let up. Here are some of the best bets for the hit charts...
Entertainment
fbtw
WISH granted: Pinoy talent is represented in Disney&rsquo;s 100-year storytelling

WISH granted: Pinoy talent is represented in Disney’s 100-year storytelling

By Jerry Donato | 12 hours ago
Disney has been churning out well-loved tales in animation for the past 100 years.
Entertainment
fbtw
Miss Universe Philippines explains tattoo patterns on Michelle Dee's evening gown

Miss Universe Philippines explains tattoo patterns on Michelle Dee's evening gown

By Kristofer Purnell | 19 hours ago
The Miss Universe Philippines organization shared more details about the now-iconic black gown that Michelle Dee wore at the...
Entertainment
fbtw
Michelle Dee reacts to Miss Universe El Salvador apology over Top 5 art card

Michelle Dee reacts to Miss Universe El Salvador apology over Top 5 art card

By Jan Milo Severo | 19 hours ago
The Philippines' bet Michelle Dee reacted on Miss Universe El Salvador apologizing for their mistake after posting a wrong...
Entertainment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with