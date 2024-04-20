^

Tali sings for Vic: Sotto kids serenade host on his 'Eat Bulaga' birthday celebration

Kathleen A. Llemit - Philstar.com
April 20, 2024 | 6:04pm
Tali sings for Vic: Sotto kids serenade host on his 'Eat Bulaga' birthday celebration
'Eat Bulaga' celebrates the birthday of Vic Sotto on the April 20, 2024 episode of the noontime show.
Philstar.com / Kathleen A. Llemit

MANILA, Philippines — Vic Sotto's kids made his birthday celebration special on Saturday as they serenaded him, including a special song number by daughter Tali, to mark his milestone birthday. 

Danica, Paulina and Oyo, as well as Kristine who is the wife of his son Oyo, sang a song for him. 

His brother, Tito Sotto, and their co-host Joey de Leon, played the guitar and a song for the birthday boy who turns 70 on April 28. 

Danica greeted her father, and expressed her gratitude for the host whom she describes as a man of few words. 

"Daddy, happy birthday. Thank you for always being there for us. Alam mo naman 'yun. Si Daddy man of few words pero 'pag pinagsasabihan kami, tumatatak talaga. We love you so much," she said. 

Her husband, cager Marc Pingris, also thanked his father-in-law for being his second dad. 

Paulina shared how thankful she is for Vic's supportive nature to his children.

Oyo, meanwhile, complimented his dad's patience. 

"Thank you for your patience. Ang patient nyo sa amin mga magkakapatid," he said. 

His wife Kristine, who is expecting their sixth child, was teary-eyed as she said her message to her father-in-law. 

Vic's wife, Pauleen, who held their newborn daughter Mochi, thanked him for the care and love he shows for their family. 

"I don't know if I say it enough, but maraming salamat for all the love. Sa lahat ng pagmamahal, sa lahat ng pag-aalaga." 

"Ikaw ang leader namin lahat. Thank you for leading us to the right path, to Lord. Maraming salamat dahil palagi mo kaming inaalala at iniisip. I pray for a happy and a peaceful life for you," she said. 

Tali, like her mother, also said that she prays for her father all the time. 

"Hindi ko inaasahan biglang nagkantahan pati si Tali. Basta pagdating sa mga anak, me kurot e," said Vic to the press at the end of his birthday segment in their studio in TV5 in Mandaluyong City. 

"Ang dami naming pinagdaanan e so I would say na talagang isa sa mga pinakamasaya at pinaka-meaningful kumbaga [na birthday]. I appreciated highly. Salamat, salamat," he added. 

He refers to finding a new home for "Eat Bulaga" and being able to continuously host the show for 45 years since 1979. 

When asked about his gifts, Vic said that they are not much into giving gifts, but they value the intangible ones. 

"Regalo? Kami kasi, hindi kami ma-regalo e. It's more of... araw-araw, buong taon kayong nagre-regaluhan ng pagmamahal. 

"The gift of family, gift of friends," he added. 

